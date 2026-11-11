KTO picks 6 promising tourism startups at investor demo day

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has recognized six emerging tourism startups for their business potential at an event aimed at connecting innovative companies with investors, the state-run agency said Wednesday.

The 2026 Tourism Venture Final Demo Day, held Tuesday in central Seoul, brought together about 100 participants, including startup founders, investors and aspiring entrepreneurs. Fourteen companies presented their business models and growth strategies to potential investors, including managers of tourism-focused funds and funds backed by pension funds.

The six selected companies were chosen through a mock investment evaluation. Their businesses span travel technology, retail and marine tourism. RavenL, for instance, developed a tool that analyzes tourist spending patterns using travel videos filmed by foreign visitors, alongside a system that helps retailers turn customer behavior data into sales. Another winner, About Fishing, operates a marine leisure platform combining fishing information, boat reservations and equipment purchases. A third company offers an integrated value-added tax refund service for international shoppers.

The event also generated about 40 follow-up investment consultations, highlighting opportunities for the startups to secure funding and expand their businesses, the KTO said.

The agency also presented the results of this year's BETTER-RI initiative, which supports tourism ventures in areas experiencing population decline. The program gives startups opportunities to test new tourism products and services in regional communities, with the broader aim of attracting visitors, encouraging longer stays and addressing local challenges.

This year's projects took place in Gangjin County, South Jeolla Province, and Gimje, North Jeolla Province. Fourteen participating companies showcased their initiatives, including a creative retreat in Gangjin that combined writing spaces, accommodation and support for publishing e-books. Inspired by Jeong Yak-yong, a Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) scholar who produced many of his works during exile in the county, the program sought to connect local history with a new form of cultural tourism.

Another company developed a "run-stay" experience along running routes in the Saemangeum area of Gimje, a large coastal development built on reclaimed tidal flats.

The KTO also outlined plans for the next phase of the initiative and is accepting applications from local governments through Friday.

"It is important that innovation among tourism startups translates not only into business growth, but also into new visitor traffic and longer stays in local communities," said Min Byung-sun, head of the KTO's Tourism Industry Division. "We will build on the growth potential and regional pilot project results demonstrated by these companies by supporting follow-on investment and continued collaboration, expanding the foundations for tourism businesses and local communities to grow together."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.