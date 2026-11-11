From pork to tangerines: 3 foods to try on Jeju autumn trip

Travelers heading to Jeju Island for a last look at this year’s autumn scenery can round out their trip with the island’s local specialties. Here are three food items that represent Jeju.

Black pork

Pork is Jeju’s signature meat, central to the island's food culture and long served at family occasions such as weddings and funerals.

Today, the island’s black pigs are known to yield meat with more intramuscular fat and red meat than common breeds, giving it a rich, savory flavor. Locally, it is often sold in thick cuts by “geun,” a traditional Korean unit equal to 600 grams. The meat is typically grilled over coal briquettes or charcoal and dipped in anchovy sauce, called “meljeot” in the local dialect.

Other popular pork dishes include “dombae gogi,” boiled sliced pork served on a wooden cutting board, and “gogi guksu,” noodles in pork-bone broth.

Omegi-tteok

"Omegi-tteok," a millet and mugwort rice cake, is a traditional Jeju treat made from sticky foxtail millet. Paddies are rare on the volcanic island, so rice was scarce and residents brewed alcohol from millet instead. They kneaded the grain’s flour into cakes as a base for the brew and also ate them coated with red bean or soybean powder.

Modern versions typically blend millet with glutinous rice and mugwort and are coated with various toppings, from classic red bean to peanuts and other nuts. Individually wrapped and easy to ship frozen, the treat has become one of the most popular souvenirs among visitors to Jeju.

Tangerines

November is the season for Jeju’s open-field tangerines, when orchards turn orange from mid-month and the fruits become ideal for picking. Many farms across the island open their orchards for tangerine picking from October into early the next year, typically charging around 10,000 won ($7.35) for 1 to 2 kilograms.

The 2026 Jeju International Citrus Expo runs Nov. 19-23 in Seogwipo, featuring a variety of tangerine-themed programs. Admission is 2,000 won on-site and 1,000 won for Jeju residents and those who book in advance.