Shubao, the youngest giant panda at Everland, has drawn about 50,000 visitors in roughly 10 days since she first went on public view, the theme park’s operator said Tuesday.

Samsung C&T’s resort division, which runs Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, said the cub began appearing at the park’s Panda World enclosure on Oct. 30. She was on view for about an hour a day in her first week. Everland has since raised that to three to four hours as she gets used to visitors.

Shubao was born June 3 to mother Aibao and father Lebao. She is the fourth giant panda born in Korea, after Fubao in 2020 and twins Ruibao and Huibao in 2023. Fubao moved to China in April 2024.

Crowds are also coming to see the twins before they leave for China in the third week of December. Under international conservation rules, giant pandas born outside China must move there before they turn 4, when they reach breeding age. About 100,000 people have visited the twins at their enclosure in the month or so since Everland announced their departure.

The twins will start a month of quarantine on Friday, but will stay on limited public view until Dec. 11 — the last day all five pandas will be together at the park.

Everland has planned a series of farewell events. On Wednesday and Thursday, zookeepers including Kang Cheol-won — known to fans as “Panda Grandpa” — will hold a talk concert and share stories about raising the twins. Through Wednesday, a large LED screen in the park’s Four Seasons Garden will show footage of the panda family.

Graduation-themed merchandise for the twins, including albums, gowns and caps, goes on sale Nov. 20, along with special food and drinks. Since June, fans have been collecting stamps in a nationwide travel project themed around the twins. Those who completed it can trade the stamps for certificates and medals.

Two photo essay books about the twins by an Everland zookeeper and the park’s photographer opened for preorder Nov. 3. Both made the bestseller lists at major Korean online bookstores that day.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.