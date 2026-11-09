District authorities in central Seoul are stepping up crowd control and safety inspections across Namdaemun Market, where a social media phenomenon has driven an unprecedented influx of foreign tourists and young domestic shoppers into the historic commercial district.

Jung District Office said Monday that it has intensified monitoring and field patrols across the expansive open-air market to manage heavy foot traffic, remove physical hazards blocking narrow corridors and position safety marshals during peak shopping hours.

Long known as one of Korea's premier traditional markets, Namdaemun is seeing renewed popularity among younger shoppers and international visitors seeking bargains.

The recent surge in congestion has centered largely around Hanyangsa, a small shop selling scarves whose proprietor gained widespread online fame for his witty sales pitch. The resulting influx of onlookers and buyers briefly forced the merchant to suspend operations due to severe crowding.

In response to potential safety hazards in the market's tight alleyways, district officials met with local shop owners on Friday to address operational challenges and establish joint management protocols. Local authorities are coordinating closely with market management and local police to conduct real-time crowd inspections and clear illegal street obstructions that hamper pedestrian movement.

"While it is encouraging to see Namdaemun Market thriving with such energy, maintaining visitor safety remains our top priority," Jung District chief Kim Gil-sung said in a statement. "We are working directly with merchants to ensure visitors can explore the market safely while local businesses operate without disruption."

To establish a permanent safety network, the district plans to request the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to incorporate Namdaemun Market into the central government’s high-density crowd management system by 2027. The automated monitoring network uses real-time data to track crowd density, allowing municipal authorities to detect early risk indicators and prevent overcrowding hazards before they escalate.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.