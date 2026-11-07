Up to 2,500 microplastic particles found in tea bags after 3 minutes in hot water

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Drinking a cup of hot tea may expose people to microplastics, particularly when tea bags are made from plastic materials. When exposed to hot water, these tea bags can release tiny plastic particles into the beverage.

Microplastics are plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimeters. They can enter the human body through food and drinking water, and some studies have suggested potential links to inflammation and cellular damage.

A recent study found that nylon tea bags released up to approximately 2,500 microplastic particles when steeped in hot water. Researchers at Recep Tayyip Erdogan University in Turkey placed nylon tea bags sold in the country into 150 milliliters of water heated to approximately 95 degrees Celsius and steeped them for three minutes.

An analysis of the resulting water detected between 555 and 2,498 microplastic particles. The researchers said that immersing tea bags in hot water could cause tiny plastic particles and chemical substances to leach into the water.

The nylon tea bags used in the study were made from plastic fibers rather than paper. Some commonly available pyramid-shaped tea bags fall into this category, although not all pyramid-shaped tea bags contain plastic.

The study was published on Oct. 13 in the international scientific journal npj Science of Food.

BPA and plasticizers also detected

The study also identified chemicals that may interfere with hormonal activity in the water used to steep the tea bags. These included bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers.

BPA is used in certain plastic food containers and the interior linings of food cans. It can mimic the activity of estrogen, a female sex hormone, in the human body.

Phthalate plasticizers, which were also detected, are used to make plastics more flexible and can be found in vinyl flooring and certain household products.

Both substances remain subjects of ongoing research because of their potential effects on hormonal activity and reproductive health, depending on the type of chemical and level of exposure.

Loose-leaf tea may help reduce exposure

One way to reduce exposure to microplastics from plastic tea bags is to brew loose-leaf tea instead. Stainless steel or ceramic tea infusers allow people to prepare tea without using plastic tea bags.

Checking the materials listed on tea bag packaging can also help consumers make informed choices. In particular, they can look for plastic materials such as nylon or polyethylene terephthalate.

However, some paper tea bags also contain plastic components used during the sealing process, making it important to carefully check the materials used in the products.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.