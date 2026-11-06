What you need to know about 2 Joseon-era cookbooks that won UNESCO recognition

Among the many surviving books from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), "Suunjapbang" and "Eumsikdimibang" stand out as valuable records of the country's culinary heritage.

Meaning various ways to entertain refined gentlemen, "Suunjapbang" is a collection of recipes documenting the food culture of aristocratic households in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. First written by Confucian scholar Kim Yu in the 16th century, it was later complemented by his grandson Ryeong in the 17th century.

"Eumsikdimibang" was compiled around 1670 by Lady Jang, the wife of local scholar Lee Si-myeong (1590-1674). Meaning correct ways to appreciate food taste, the book contains 146 recipes covering various dishes and methods of making alcoholic beverages.

On Thursday, the two cookbooks were jointly inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, recognizing their historical and cultural significance. With the latest inscription, Korea now has eight entries on the regional register.

The two books share an important connection: Both document the culinary traditions of the Andong area. But they also offer distinct perspectives on the food culture of the period.

While "Suunjapbang" was written by two men from the same family across two generations, "Eumsikdimibang" was compiled by a woman from an aristocratic household, offering a rare glimpse into the culinary knowledge and domestic life of women in the Joseon era.

The use of different writing systems also adds to their historical value. "Suunjapbang" was written in classical Chinese, while "Eumsikdimibang" was written in Hangeul, making the latter particularly valuable to scholars studying the history of the Korean alphabet.

Their recipes also reveal the importance of hospitality and food preservation in Joseon society.

Both books devote considerable attention to traditional alcoholic beverages, reflecting the importance of brewing and serving drinks to guests in aristocratic households. "Eumsikdimibang," in particular, contains 51 recipes for alcoholic beverages, accounting for about a third of its 146 entries.

Beyond recipes, "Eumsikdimibang" offers insights into the eating habits and everyday lives of people at the time. Its meat dishes feature pheasant and dog meat more frequently than beef, reflecting the importance of cattle, which were mainly used in farming.

The book also documents methods of preserving seasonal produce and preparing foods that were not readily available throughout the year. These records include techniques for storing peaches and making fruit-based desserts, as well as growing vegetables out of season in a dugout.



