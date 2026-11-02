Everland invites visitors to enjoy fall foliage, baby animals, special shows

Everland, Korea’s largest theme park, said Monday that visitors can enjoy peak fall foliage, newly unveiled baby animals and seasonal shows this month.

Autumn leaves across the park are expected to peak this week, according to Samsung C&T’s resort division, which operates the park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Members of Garden Pass, the park’s garden subscription service, can now join a guided program at the Secret Ginkgo Forest near Everland. The company says it is Korea’s largest ginkgo grove, with some 30,000 trees that have grown over more than half a century on about 150,000 square meters of land. Participants can walk the forest with a guide and meditate in hammocks.

Visitors can also see the foliage from rides such as Thunder Falls, a rapids ride, and Monimo Rush, which lifts riders 56 meters above the ground.

At Panda World, Shubao, a 5-month-old giant panda cub, has been on public display since Oct. 30. Born in June, Shubao is the fourth cub born to the park’s pandas Aibao and Lebao, after Fubao and twins Ruibao and Huibao. The cub has grown from 171 grams at birth to more than 9 kilograms.

The twins will begin quarantine Nov. 13 ahead of their move to China, and Dec. 11 will be their last day on public display. Under Seoul’s panda agreement with Beijing, cubs born in Korea are sent to China. Fubao left in 2024.

At Ppuppa Town, capybara triplets born to the couple Dotom and Dutum have been meeting visitors since last month. Their names, chosen through an online and on-site vote, will be announced this week.

Wings of Memory, a daily circus show made with Canada’s Cirque Eloize, will run at the 1,000-seat Grand Stage through Nov. 15. Blood City Zero, an immersive horror zone with zombie performers, will run through Nov. 22.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.