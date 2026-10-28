Global trekkers climb Seoul's rocky mountain trails for scenic views, nature

Under a clear autumn sky, 18 international hikers from diverse backgrounds gathered outside Exit 1 of Gwanaksan Station on Monday to kick off the three-week "2026 Seoul Hiking Week: Autumn." Their objective for Day 1 was Mount Hoam, one of the peaks on the larger Mount Gwanak in southern Seoul, an "extreme course" route designed to showcase Seoul's rugged urban terrain.

Running through Nov. 15, the Seoul Hiking Week is centered around three mountains in Seoul: Mount Bukhan, Mount Bugak and Mount Gwanak.

Before hitting the trail, participants stopped at the Seoul Hiking Tourism Center directly connected to the station. By scanning a simple QR code, trekkers accessed the center's equipment rental service — complimentary exclusively during the event period — to gear up with hiking poles, gloves, backpacks, windbreakers and hiking boots. After a quick group stretch at the trailhead, the multinational group set off into the forest.

Just minutes into the uphill climb, the trail passed a row of wooden statues lined up along the left side of the path. The lead guide paused to explain the cultural signpost, noting they were "wooden statues (jangseung) built to protect villages from evil spirits." The trail quickly transitioned into a mix of shaded ascents and descents, where trees displayed vibrant autumn foliage and fallen leaves blanketed the forest floor.

For many participants, the trek provided an immersive first-hand experience of Korea's seasonal landscape.

"We don't have autumn in Thailand, so seeing the foliage for the first time is amazing," said Ping, a Thai national celebrating her second day in Korea. Handing a piece of candy to an Indonesian trekker who had fallen slightly behind, she added, "I really love moving together in a group like this. We had a good experience here with people who were strangers at first, but now we've become friends."

Her Indonesian peer, resting against a boulder along the trail, admitted the terrain was challenging but rewarding. "Back home, I don't do much hiking. I thought we would take it very slow, and it was tougher than I expected, but it has been a fantastic experience," she said.

The event drew a wide array of visitors, including Marloes van Duijvenbode from the Netherlands, who was visiting Korea for three weeks to attend a health care forum. Holding a red maple leaf up against the sky for a close-up photo, she marveled at Seoul's unique geography.

"What I enjoyed most about today’s hike was the beautiful scenery, with all the trees and the transition from summer to the warm colors of autumn," Van Duijvenbode said. "The trail to the viewpoint was a fun and doable walk, and the view of the city was a wonderful reward. It was my first time seeing Seoul from above, and I was surprised by how much nature surrounds the city. It was such a beautiful sight!"

The trek also attracted online content creators and long-term foreign residents. Daniel Kim, a Brazil-born Korean creator with over 160,000 Instagram followers, recorded his entire experience — from exiting the subway to picking up gear and scaling the ridge — for a short-form Reel.

"Thanks to BTS, Korea's popularity in Brazil is unimaginable right now," Kim said, noting he also attended Netflix's 10th-anniversary event in Seoul the day prior. "There is immense interest in K-drama and overall K-culture, which is why I wanted to experience K-hiking firsthand. The weather today was perfect — not too hot and no rain — and being out in nature gave me time to clear my mind."

Lysam, a Russian Ph.D. student living in Seoul who has climbed Mount Gwanak three times already, singled out Mount Bukhan as his personal favorite in the capital.

"Mount Bukhan is big, and there are so many interesting things to see," Lysam explained. "It's not only hiking — they have fortress walls and temples, so you can go multiple times without getting bored. Every time, you discover something new. You can take different trails with different difficulties, and on a clear day, you can literally see everything from the top."

Kiraan Mamgain, an Indian yoga instructor based in Seoul, praised the quality of Korea's outdoor infrastructure.

"What stands out most is the infrastructure and how well the pathways are maintained," Mamgain said. "If it's not a rocky hike, the trails have very smooth sections. They set up wooden stairs and deck paths, so even if you aren't an experienced hiker, you can pick a smaller mountain and really enjoy the view from the top."

Upon returning to the center at the end of the hike, participants drew mission cards requiring them to complete small tasks, such as picking up trash along the trail, taking foliage photos or connecting on social media. Completing a mission earned trekkers commemorative souvenirs, including Mount Gwanak magnets, foldable hiking hats, "Hike Seoul" stainless steel mugs and specialized hiking socks.

The group was led by Oscar Kim, a board member of the expat-focused running group Seoul Flyers, who served as the event's health advisor.

"In the past, hiking in Korea was mainly pursued by niche outdoor enthusiasts from Western countries," Kim observed. "Nowadays, visiting mountains like Mount Bukhan, Mount Inwang or Mount Bugak has become a mainstream part of tourism for foreign travelers in Seoul."

Commenting on the seasonal appeal, Kim added: "In other seasons, mountains mostly display a uniform green. But in autumn, the foliage reflects sunlight in brilliant shades of yellow, brown and red. The crisp weather is also ideal for trekking."

For international visitors planning their own itineraries, Kim offered a breakdown of recommended trails based on the level of difficulty. For beginners, he recommended Mount Inwang, Mount An circumference trail and Mount Acha. Intermediate hikers looking for three-to-four-hour round trips can opt for Mount Gwanak or Young Peak on Mount Bukhan. Finally, for advanced trekkers, he suggested Baegundae Peak on Mount Bukhan, Sinseondae Peak on Mount Dobong, Mount Buram, Mount Surak, or even the grueling 45-to-50-kilometer grand traverse that connects all five major northern peaks of Mounts Buram, Surak, Sapae, Dobong and Bukhan.

Read More Seoul Hiking Week to offer unique autumn trail experiences







