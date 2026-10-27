120,000 people flock to Jamsu Bridge for 'Chicken Day' event

Hours before closing its lanes to car traffic forever, Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge hosted a record-breaking send-off powered by fried chicken.

About 120,000 fried chicken enthusiasts descended on the landmark Han River span for Jamsu Bridge Chicken Day, turning the iconic structure into an open-air banquet. The poultry party served as the grand finale to this year’s car-free bridge festival, taking place just hours before the span permanently closed to vehicle traffic on Monday to begin its transformation into the river’s first pedestrian-only crossing.

The festival tapped straight into a sacred local tradition: the classic riverside picnic powered by delivery fried chicken and cold drinks. Forty-six participating franchise brands, neighborhood joints and mom-and-pop vendors introduced their signature crispy creations, generating a combined 108 million won ($81,500) in sales — more than double the average food truck revenue from the festival’s spring edition, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Highlighting the citywide enthusiasm, a blind tasting panel featured 250 freshly fried chickens dispatched from 24 neighborhood eateries spanning 23 of Seoul’s 25 districts. Online applications for local spots filled up within just four hours, leading to a 90-minute tasting marathon where a 100-member judging panel — including international visitors — sampled and scored the offerings.

Meanwhile, a massive 400-meter-long "chicken table" stretched across the bridge deck, drawing 2,686 reservation applicants during a two-day rush that easily surpassed the city's 2,000-person target. Over 4,000 diners ultimately settled in to feast along the river, with eight featured brands recording 47 million won in reservation sales alone.

"More local and foreign tourists turned up than we ever expected, waiting patiently in long lines," said the owner of Oneul Tongdak, a participating brand with recipes dating back to 1977. "It was deeply meaningful to share the history and taste of Korean fried chicken, and I was thrilled to see international guests loving it just as much."

City officials said Tuesday they plan to launch similar food-focused cultural events to boost small businesses and local entrepreneurs across future municipal festivals.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.