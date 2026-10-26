The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is implementing a promotional campaign, “Korea In Motion,” to position domestic stage performances as a primary attraction for overseas visitors.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Performing Arts and Tourism Association, the initiative runs through Nov. 30.

KTO aims to diversify Korea’s tourism appeal beyond traditional shopping and historic sightseeing by integrating live theater, smart translation technology and interactive audience programs.

Throughout the campaign period, the KTO is collaborating with leading online travel agencies across key target markets, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States, to offer tailored showcase packages.

The featured lineup highlights world-renowned nonverbal productions that cross language boundaries through rhythm, sound and movement. For narrative-driven plays and musicals, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart subtitle glasses are available to help overseas visitors follow complex storylines without missing a beat.

The campaign also introduces immersive hands-on programs connected directly to the shows. Guests attending the visual art performance "The Painters" can join postshow workshops with the cast members to create marbling art keepsakes.

Audiences at the iconic nonverbal show "Nanta" can craft stage-inspired souvenirs, while spectators at the martial arts comedy "Jump" can learn basic taekwondo moves. Performances by young traditional Korean music artists feature interactive sessions where guests can play authentic instruments.

"We prepared this campaign to improve accessibility so that overseas tourists can enjoy Korean performances without language barriers, while comprehensively promoting interactive packages linked to the shows," said Baek Man-seong, head of the KTO's Hallyu Content Team. "We will strengthen our marketing efforts to make Korean stage productions not just an attractive stop along a sightseeing trip, but a compelling reason and destination in itself to visit Korea."

Street festivities are further fueling public interest in central Seoul. Outdoor stages at HiKR Ground in Jung District are hosting highlight showcases from popular productions, including the hit romantic musical "Finding Mr. Destiny" and the acclaimed theater drama "Anarchist."

Running through Thursday, interactive pop-up booths stationed across HiKR Ground and the Daehangno theater district offer ticketing information, promotional events and live demonstrations of the smart subtitle glasses.

A KTO official said the subtitle glasses will accommodate travelers from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

"Previous attempts were made to attract overseas tourists by displaying subtitles in front of stages, but those efforts faced criticism for offering a limited range of languages and disrupting the viewing experience for other audiences," the official said.

“However, these glasses support English, Japanese and both simplified and traditional Chinese, making it easy for diverse visitors to enjoy the show without bothering other viewers. We expect them to significantly help overseas tourists fully enjoy Korean stage performances."