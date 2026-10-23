Foreign tourists in Busan can get up to 30,000 won ($23) off a meal of "hanwoo," Korea’s native beef, at four local restaurants through a pilot program that runs through Nov. 6, the city government said Friday.

The Hanwoo Gourmet Tour, which began Friday, is jointly run by the Busan Metropolitan Government and the Hanwoo Board, a body that promotes consumption of the domestic beef breed. It is open to foreign nationals visiting or staying in the southeastern port city.

The participating restaurants were all selected for Taste of Busan 2026, the city’s annual guide to notable local eateries. They are Yukhwamok and Sogonggan in Haeundae District, Gwangalli Eonyang Bulgogi Busanjip in Suyeong District and Gombo Sikdang in Sasang District. Their signature dishes range from charcoal-grilled rib eye and premium hanwoo steak to bulgogi, thinly sliced marinated beef. Gombo Sikdang has specialized in hanwoo for about 50 years.

To join, visitors take a photo of their hanwoo dish at a participating restaurant and post it on their personal Instagram account. They then register their visit and the post by scanning a QR code displayed in the restaurant and show the completed registration screen to staff.

Up to 100 foreign visitors at each restaurant, or 400 in total, can receive the subsidy. The program has a total budget of 12 million won, with up to 3 million won allocated per restaurant.

Guide posters and table signs in English, Chinese and Japanese have been placed in the restaurants, and the program will also be promoted through channels such as the city’s tourism portal Visit Busan.

The city said it will review participation and results after the pilot ends to decide whether to expand the program.

“The program was designed so that foreign tourists visiting Busan can experience both the city’s diverse food culture and the excellence of hanwoo,” a city official in charge of public health said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.