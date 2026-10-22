Travelers who visit any of the 33 autumn destinations across Korea chosen by the state-run Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and check in through KakaoTalk can win prizes in a promotion running through Nov. 22, the organization said Thursday.

The KTO is running the event with Kakao, which operates KakaoTalk, Korea’s dominant messaging app. The aim is to encourage domestic travel and support local tourism.

The event is part of the Travel Month campaign, an annual push by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the KTO that offers discounts on transportation, accommodation and travel packages. This year’s campaign runs for two months starting in October, with more than 230 public and private organizations and companies taking part.

To enter, participants must visit one of the 33 destinations chosen by the KTO and find a standee of Choonsik, a popular Kakao Friends character, set up on site. They then scan its QR code and verify their visit with Talk Digital Card, a digital authentication service in KakaoTalk’s mobile wallet. Finally, they share the event with friends on KakaoTalk at least three times.

The destinations include Gangcheonsan County Park in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province, and Gosu Cave in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province. Also on the list are Daegwallyeong Sky Ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province; Sosu Seowon, a Joseon-era Confucian academy in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province; and Jeju Starlight World on the southern resort island of Jeju.

About 100 winners will be picked by lottery. Prizes include an LG StanbyME 2 Max portable screen, a Pulio massager and KakaoTalk gift coupons. Winners will be announced Nov. 30. Details are available on the official Travel Month website.

“We organized this event so that anyone can easily participate using KakaoTalk, visit destinations in person and share the spirit of autumn with their family and friends,” said Kim Seok-il, head of the domestic travel promotion team at the corporation. “As we have prepared various discounts on transportation, accommodation, and travel packages alongside this event, we hope many will travel across the country this fall, discover new charms and bring vitality to local communities.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.