Korea welcomed 17.11 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of this year, marking a 21.5 percent increase from the same period in 2025 and puts the country on track to pass last year's full-year total by October, the government said Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 2.06 million foreign tourists arrived in September alone, up 21.1 percent from a year earlier, keeping monthly arrivals above the 2 million mark. The January-September total compares with 14.08 million a year earlier and 18.94 million for all of 2025.

China remained the largest source market with 5.47 million visitors, up 29.2 percent. Japan followed with 3.12 million, up 16.9 percent, while visitors from Taiwan were recorded at 1.86 million, up 32.4 percent. Arrivals from the Americas rose 12 percent to 1.62 million and those from Europe climbed 20 percent to 1.19 million.

Spending grew even faster.

Foreigners’ card spending in tourism-related sectors, including online purchases, reached 15.94 trillion won ($12 billion) through September. That was up 47.7 percent from 10.79 trillion won a year earlier.

More travelers are also bypassing the greater Seoul area, home to the country’s main international gateways, Incheon and Gimpo airports. Some 3.24 million visitors, or 19 percent of the total, came in through regional airports, up 37.4 percent.

These include Gimhae in the southeastern port city of Busan, Jeju on the southern resort island of the same name, Cheongju and Daegu. Another 1.58 million, or 9.2 percent, arrived through seaports outside the capital region, including Busan, Jeju, Seogwipo, Yeosu and Gunsan, up 14.5 percent.

“Efforts on multiple fronts — raising Korea’s profile as a travel destination, improving the travel environment and expanding tourism content — are bearing fruit,” said Kang Jung-won, deputy minister for tourism policy.

The ministry is set to hold a press conference to share this year’s results in detail and outline its policy direction for next year, according to Kang.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.