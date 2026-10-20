Late-night leisure in Korea's capital is moving beyond downtown and the Han River as city officials prepare to build dozens of neighborhood evening hotspots designed to boost local alleyway economies.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a plan Tuesday to establish 10 Seoul Starlight Destinations by late 2027, with the ultimate goal of creating 25 localized night-leisure hubs — one for each administrative district — by 2028. By bringing curated evening attractions closer to residential neighborhoods, the city aims to enrich daily life for locals while funneling foot traffic and consumer spending directly into quiet alleyway commercial districts.

The initiative responds directly to shifting public preferences.

A municipal survey of 1,000 residents revealed that 82.6 percent expressed a desire to visit evening attractions if located near their homes, favoring illuminated waterfront trails, outdoor dining avenues and late-night cultural openings.

To kick off the multiyear program, 21 districts submitted 27 candidate locations spanning natural retreats, historical landmarks and urban observation points. Following an initial review, 18 sites across 16 districts advanced to final field evaluations this week, with the top 10 winning locations set to be announced by late October. Each selected district will receive up to 1 billion won ($753,750) in municipal subsidies to design and construct its unique starlight destination.

Among the top contenders undergoing evaluation are serene waterside projects along Gangnam District’s Yangjae Stream Metasequoia Trail, waterfront light installations at Byeolbit Naerin Stream in Gwanak District, historical illumination projects at the Amsa-dong prehistoric site in Gangdong District and sunset observatories atop Mount Baram in Seodaemun District.

"Seoul Starlight Destinations is about adding the warmth of nightlight to the unique stories embedded in every neighborhood," said Kim Hyun-woo, head of Seoul’s Economic Policy Bureau. "By expanding Seoul’s nighttime appeal beyond the Han River into the alleyways of all 25 districts, we hope to establish a virtuous cycle where increased foot traffic reinvigorates local neighborhood merchants."

The selected districts will commence construction immediately, with project completions scheduled through December 2027. Following the rollout, city officials said they will analyze foot-traffic duration and neighborhood revenue impact to guide subsequent rounds of development through 2028.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.