Steering wheel-free shuttles will hit the streets of downtown Seoul this week, offering free automated rides along the historic Cheonggye Stream to connect the capital’s late-night food markets and nightlife hubs.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is deploying the nation's first regularly scheduled driverless night shuttle — the Cheonggye A01. Stripped of both a steering wheel and a driver's seat, the futuristic pod-like vehicle weaves along a 4.8-kilometer loop, binding together the city's vibrant nightlife, culinary hubs and cultural landmarks under the glow of the city lights.

The shuttle, operating two vehicles across 11 marked stops every 30 minutes until 11 p.m., connects Cheonggye Plaza with major commercial districts, including the neon-lit food alleys of Jongno, the industrial-chic bars of Euljiro and Gwangjang Market, world-famous for its street food.

Following a successful pilot program in August and a year of daytime testing, the night shuttle offers night-shift workers, late-night shoppers and international tourists free transit between key entertainment zones.

"The night operation of the Cheonggye Stream autonomous bus goes beyond letting citizens experience futuristic mobility technology in their daily lives," said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Transportation Bureau. "It connects Cheonggye Stream’s night view with surrounding areas like Jonggak and Euljiro, offering a fresh way to enjoy Seoul at night."

While the sleek, glass-heavy vehicles will initially offer free rides — requiring passengers only to tap a standard transit card upon entry — the city plans to transition the shuttle into a paid public transit fixture at 1,400 won ($1.05) per ride, fully integrating autonomous shuttles into the municipal transit grid.

As driverless technology moves from test tracks to urban streets, Seoul is betting that combining cutting-edge automation with historic nightlife corridors will offer a compelling model for smart-city transit. Real-time arrival information and stop locations are integrated into domestic navigation platforms including Naver Map and KakaoMap.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.