A special hiking festival will take place in Seoul, inviting locals and tourists to experience the capital’s stunning fall foliage through unique mountain adventures. From sunrise treks and night views to meditation and costume themed hikes, a wide variety of programs will showcase the rich charm of Seoul's natural landscape.

The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) announced that it will host "2026 Seoul Hiking Week: Autumn" over three weeks, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 15, centered around three Seoul Hiking Tourism Centers: Mount Bukhan, Mount Bugak and Mount Gwanak. This year’s Seoul Hiking Week is set to be the largest yet.

The festival has expanded its offerings beyond traditional mountain climbing by blending nature and wellness with culture and tourism.

The event will shift its central hub each week. The first week runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, focusing on Mount Gwanak. The second week runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 around Mount Bukhan. The final week runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 and will be centered around Mount Bugak.

The main activities are categorized into four distinct themes — Extreme, Wellness, Signature and Night The first week will see four specialized hikes around Mount Gwanak that cater to various fitness levels and interests. Offerings range from a peaceful trek through Mount Hoam's pine forest and a healing hike to Sammak Temple to an advanced ridge climb up Yeonjudae Peak. The week concludes on Halloween with a costumed hike around Mount Nam, with hikers taking in night views of the city while wearing fun outfits.

The second week includes an east-to-west Mount Bukhan trek, a climb up Baegundae peak, yoga sessions following a visit to Wontong Temple and a Mount Dobong sunrise hike.

A Seoul Forest to Mount Nam trail walk will kick off the final week, followed by meditation on Mount An, a Mount Inwang peak hike and a night hike along the Seoul City Wall carrying traditional lanterns.

On Oct. 31, interactive event booths will also be set up around Mount Nam for the costumed hike so that any visitor who wants can participate.

Throughout the festival, international visitors can rent hiking equipment free of charge at any of the Seoul Hiking Tourism Centers.

STO President and CEO Kim Byung-min said, "Seoul Hiking Week is an event that offers residents an opportunity to enjoy urban mountains in a fresh way, while providing international tourists a chance to experience Seoul's unique hiking culture."

He added, "We hope to further spread Seoul's distinct charm of enjoying beautiful autumn mountains right within the city, and contribute to establishing Seoul as a global tourism city where people from around the world visit and stay."

"When we held the first Hiking Week last year, the response was far beyond expectations," according to Patrick Jee, an STO official. "That success led us to expand the event to twice a year, holding both spring and autumn editions in 2026."

Along with popular returning events like the lantern night walk, organizers have introduced new programs this year such as the costumed hike around Mount Nam. Jee noted that participants are welcome to wear their own costumes or pick up temporary tattoos, glow bracelets and hats provided on site, adding that he expects high participation.

According to the STO, nearly 11,000 participants experienced hiking during the Autumn 2025 program, and approximately 6,700 joined the Spring 2026 edition. A much larger crowd is expected for this fall's event.

"With an even more diverse and unique lineup, we anticipate strong participation from both domestic and international visitors to drive further momentum for Seoul's hiking tourism," Jee added.

Registration is currently open for the first week of programs, and sign-ups for subsequent weeks will open sequentially.