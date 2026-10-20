Busan — Korea’s vibrant southeastern port city celebrated for its beaches and bustling seafood markets — is cementing its status as one of Asia's hottest escapes, jumping into Expedia’s top ten global destinations for 2027 following a dramatic spike in worldwide travel searches.

The city was the only destination in Korea to make the list in Expedia’s “Unpack ’27” report, ranking fifth worldwide as the result of a 50 percent increase in travel searches compared with the previous year.

South Lake Tahoe, California, topped the ranking with a 195 percent increase, followed by Hyogo, Japan, at 95 percent; Punta del Este, Uruguay, at 65 percent; and Sedona, Arizona, at 55 percent.

Expedia highlighted Busan’s lively coastal atmosphere, traditional markets and diverse food scene, recommending Haedong Yonggung Temple, Haeundae Beach and Jagalchi Market as key attractions visitors can explore in a single day.

The city also met Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check criteria, which recognize destinations aligned with sustainable tourism principles promoted by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Busan was among six destinations worldwide to meet the criteria, alongside Hyogo, Sedona, Perugia in Italy, Tweed in Australia and Chichester in Britain.

The assessment considers destination management practices, including efforts to manage visitor congestion, involve local communities and reinvest tourism revenue, according to the report.

Expedia’s annual report combines company search data with a survey of 26,000 travelers worldwide — including 1,000 respondents in Korea — as well as social media analysis.

“Busan’s inclusion among the world’s top ten tourism cities clearly proves its growing popularity among foreign travelers,” said Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo.

“It is especially meaningful that Busan has been recognized as a value-driven, sustainable tourism destination by meeting the stringent criteria of the World Travel & Tourism Council, including measures against overtourism and quality of life for local communities,” he emphasized. “Building on this momentum, we will do our utmost to achieve a structural, quality-driven transformation of Busan’s tourism industry.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.