Exploring Korea’s traditional markets — with their narrow alleys, handwritten menus and long queues — can be as overwhelming as it is exciting for out-of-town visitors and international tourists.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is stepping in as a digital concierge as the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) launched its AI Tourism Butler service across key traditional markets nationwide, aiming to dismantle the spatial and linguistic barriers that often hamper the traditional market experience.

First deployed on Oct. 9 at Mangwon Market in western Seoul, Haeundae Market in Busan and Suwon Nammun Market just south of the capital, the service expands by the end of October to three more regional hubs: Gyeongdong Market in eastern Seoul, Andong Gu Market in southeastern Korea and Danyang Gugyeong Market in the central part of the country.

Rather than requiring travelers to download proprietary mobile apps or navigate registration forms, the service functions instantly when users scan QR codes placed on signposts throughout the market.

Once activated, the web interface opens access to a suite of smart navigation tools. An interactive AI map calculates optimal walking routes through crowded alleys, pointing out restrooms, parking structures and specific merchant stalls while recommending tailored itineraries based on visitor demographics.

To tackle overcrowding, integrated LiDAR sensors and closed-circuit video analytics measure foot-traffic density in real time, alerting visitors to quieter zones or advising them on queue lengths at top-rated eateries.

Crucially for foreign travelers, the platform bridges the language divide with a multilanguage translation suite powered by AI developer Flitto. The system translates Korean paper menus into 10 languages via smartphone cameras and facilitates real-time spoken translation between local vendors and international visitors across 34 languages.

The technology is tailored to the distinct personality of each market hub, according to the KTO.

At Mangwon Market, popular among younger foodies and tourists seeking to enjoy street food, translation and navigation features are prioritized. At Haeundae Market, adjacent to Busan's iconic beach, the system reinforces evening route guidance and real-time congestion tracking for night-owl visitors. At Suwon Nammun Market, it syncs market navigation with nearby UNESCO-listed Suwon Hwaseong Fortress.

"Traditional markets are captivating spaces to experience authentic everyday culture, yet navigating them and overcoming language barriers have posed persistent hurdles," said Moon Seon-ok, director of the Tourism AI Innovation Office at the KTO. "We expect the AI Tourism Butler to serve as an intuitive guide for visitors while driving longer stays and local economic activity."

The initiative integrates cutting-edge solutions from four domestic AI startups — DeepFine, Triplet, Bitsensing and Flitto — participating in the tourism agency's open innovation program.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.