As foreign tourists crowd Seoul's nat'l museums, regional venues struggle to keep pace





Foreign visitors to Korea’s national museums are heavily concentrated at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, data showed. Regional museums are falling behind in attracting overseas tourists as their budgets shrink.

The National Museum of Korea submitted the data on Friday to Rep. Kim Seung-soo of the main opposition People Power Party for the annual parliamentary audit. It shows 411,964 foreigners visited national museums this year as of August.

Of them, 291,460, or 70.7 percent, visited the National Museum of Korea. The 13 regional national museums drew 120,504, or 29.3 percent.

The gap was also wide among the regional museums. Gyeongju National Museum drew 75,089 foreign visitors. Gyeongju was the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935).

Jeju National Museum, on the resort island of Jeju, drew 19,172. Together, the two accounted for about 78.2 percent of foreign visitors to regional museums. By contrast, Gwangju National Museum drew 1,651, Daegu National Museum 1,383 and Naju National Museum 641.

Budgets showed a similar imbalance. The 13 regional museums’ combined operating budget fell 24.2 percent, from 75.8 billion won in 2021 to 57.4 billion won in 2026. Over the same period, the National Museum of Korea’s operating budget rose 64.6 percent, from 51.3 billion won to 84.4 billion won.

Kim’s office said the two budgets differ in nature and scope, so a direct comparison is difficult. Still, it said the gap shows regional museums need help attracting foreign visitors and developing content suited to their regions.

“Global interest in Korean culture, boosted by K-culture, should not stop at visits to the National Museum of Korea,” said Kim, who represents a district in Daegu.

“Regional museums, which preserve the history and heritage of each region, should grow into key hubs that draw foreign tourists to local areas.”

He called on the culture ministry to draw up a comprehensive plan to support regional museums. He said it should include content suited to each region, multilingual services and overseas promotion.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.