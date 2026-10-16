KTO uses digital tools, discounts to boost rural tourism

In an effort to counter rural depopulation and redirect traveler traffic away from major urban hubs, the Korea Tourism Organization is launching a new initiative aimed at boosting regional economies through targeted travel incentives.

Known as the "Regional Tourism Booster," the program moves beyond traditional promotional advertising by creating a direct pipeline between local municipalities, private tour operators and digital booking platforms. Rather than simply showcasing scenic destinations, the initiative pairs digital storytelling with discounted tour packages to drive actual foot traffic and local spending in shrinking rural counties across the peninsula.

At the center of the campaign is "Korea Every Corner" at the agency’s primary domestic travel portal. While the platform has long offered destination guides and travel articles, the new booster program transforms it into an active marketplace. Working with local governments, the agency is uncovering regional folklore, seasonal harvests and overlooked historical landmarks, repackaging them into mobile audio guides, social media content and digital itineraries.

To turn online interest into real visits, the organization has partnered with 10 private travel agencies to launch specialized tour packages highlighting regional strengths.

Current autumn offerings include trekking through the sweeping silver grass fields in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, taking high-speed KTX rail trips to savor peak foliage and regional cuisine at Mount Naejang in North Jeolla Province, embarking on a coastal pilgrimage along Baengnyeong Island near the western maritime border and enjoying family-focused resort stays across the country.

To incentivize bookings, the program offers a 30 percent discount — up to 30,000 won ($22) per person — on qualifying regional packages booked through the platform. By lowering the cost of travel, officials aim to generate a wave of weekend visitors who will patronize local restaurants, traditional markets and family-run lodgings.

"This initiative was designed to harness our core digital assets to accelerate actual tourism growth in depopulated regions," said Lee Sun-woo, head of the domestic digital marketing team at the Korea Tourism Organization. "We will continue to channel our platform’s marketing capabilities to shine a light on hidden regional gems and foster sustainable growth alongside private enterprises."

As autumn foliage spreads across the country’s mountain ranges, the program highlights a growing effort to balance Korea’s tourism landscape by helping travelers discover the cultural richness of its quietest corners.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.