Foreign travelers get discounted tickets, interactive perks in new Korean theater campaign

Travelers visiting Korea this fall will have a front-row seat to the country’s theatrical stage, complete with discounted tickets and immersive hands-on experiences alongside local performers through Nov. 30.

Dubbed “Korea in Motion,” the initiative brings together the Korea Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Culture and the Korea Performing Arts Tourism Association in a coordinated push to elevate live performances from a casual evening out to a cornerstone of the Korean travel experience.

During the campaign period, the agency will run special promotions with online travel agencies targeting major inbound markets, including China, Japan, Taiwan, the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The lineup includes nonverbal performances, which tell stories through movement, sound and music without dialogue, as well as shows with dialogue that foreign audiences can follow using artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses that display subtitles.

For the first time, the agency has also partnered with production companies to offer experience programs. After “Painters,” a show in which performers create works of art live on stage, audiences can learn the marbling art technique from cast members and make their own keepsakes.

“Nanta,” a comic percussion show using kitchen utensils, lets visitors make souvenirs modeled on its stage props. “Jump,” a martial arts comedy, offers a taekwondo session, while a traditional music performance offers participants a chance to play Korean traditional instruments.

Highlights from participating productions, including “Anarchist” and the musical “Finding Kim Jong-wook,” will be showcased from Saturday to Sunday and from Oct. 24-25 in the outdoor yard of HiKR Ground, the agency’s tourism promotion center in Seoul’s Jung District.

Pop-up booths at HiKR Ground and in Daehangno, Seoul’s theater district, will provide show information and let visitors try on the subtitle glasses through Oct. 29.

“We prepared this campaign to lower language barriers so foreign tourists can fully enjoy Korean performances, while comprehensively promoting hands-on cultural activities linked to these shows,” said Baek Man-seong, head of the culture ministry's Hallyu Content Team.

“We will continue to strengthen our marketing so that attending a Korean performance grows beyond a pleasant pit stop on a trip and becomes a major reason and purpose for visiting Korea in itself.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.