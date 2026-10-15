Drugmaker Yuhan's historic headquarters wins Korea's top architectural honor

Willow House, the historical former headquarters of Korean pharmaceutical pioneer Yuhan Corp., has won the Presidential Award — the grand prize at this year’s Korea Space Culture Awards, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.

Originally constructed in 1962 in Daebang-dong, southern Seoul, the red-brick facility served as Yuhan’s headquarters for 35 years. Ahead of the company’s upcoming centennial, the historic structure was meticulously renovated and reopened to the public as a multipurpose cultural venue where corporate history seamlessly intersects with the daily lives of neighborhood residents.

Its name honors the company’s signature emblem, the willow tree — a symbol of deep roots and resilience gifted to founder Dr. Yoo Il-han decades ago.

“The overwhelming presence of the site, the history embodied in its red bricks and the sincerity of a public space aimed at citizens moved us deeply,” a member of the judging panel noted, praising the project for establishing “a new standard for public spaces created by private companies.”

Established in 2006, the annual Korea Space Culture Awards recognize exceptional architectural projects that elevate the public’s cultural quality of life through thoughtful design. The 2026 edition drew 52 entries submitted by private companies, public institutions and local governments across the country.

A total of six projects were selected following rigorous document evaluations and field inspections. In making their decisions, judges weighed key metrics, including public accessibility, contributions to the local community, architectural creativity and the meaningful integration of historical and cultural assets.

The Prime Minister’s Award, representing top excellence, was awarded to Seoul Eoullim Plaza in Gangseo District. Originally envisioned strictly as a welfare facility for individuals with disabilities, the complex was expanded into an inclusive cultural, educational and sports hub shared by all local residents.

“The architect’s passion and the public sector's perseverance in transforming a facility for people with disabilities into a courtyard for everyone are remarkable,” a member of the judging committee said, adding that they hope to see such efforts spread nationwide.

Four additional projects received Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Awards: a community dining venue at a senior welfare center in Daegu; a local food market in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang Province; a series of rest areas converted from a decommissioned railway line in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province; and Paran Gotgan, a community space in Buan County, North Jeolla Province, that repurposes regional historic resources.

The official presentation ceremony will take place Oct. 27 in Busan during the 2026 Korea Architecture Culture Festival. Photographs and video exhibits highlighting all six awarded projects will remain on display through Oct. 31 at the BEXCO convention center.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.