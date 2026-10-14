Seoul is holding a 12-day event from Wednesday to Oct. 25 to promote long-running local restaurants and shops and the neighborhoods around them, the city government said.

Oraegage Week 2026 has added 15 shops this year from four districts in northeastern Seoul: Gwangjin, Dongdaemun, Seongdong and Jungnang. The additions bring the total number of recognized stores across the city to 150.

Oraegage, a Korean pun roughly translating to “old shops that will last longer,” is a program the city has run since 2017. It selects shops specializing in food, traditional crafts and culture with connections to Seoul’s history, and promotes their stories to create tourist attractions.

“Oraegage are precious tourism assets that have preserved local character while passing down Seoul’s flavors and stories over many years,” said Cho Sung-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau. “We hope this Oraegage Week serves as an opportunity for citizens and tourists to rediscover the charm of Seoul’s historic eateries and alleyways while breathing new life into local commercial districts.”

A pop-up booth to introduce the 15 new additions will run at Oullim Square at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a landmark exhibition complex in central Seoul, from Wednesday through Sunday, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Visitors who complete activities, such as leaving a message of support for the shops, receive a key ring shaped like a shop sign. There are also tote bags as prizes for winning the twice-daily quiz game.

During the event, visitors who order food and collect stamps from at least two of the shops can enter a raffle for one of three Samsung monitors.

In partnership with Kakao and Lotte Chilsung Beverage, the city will also offer evening drink coupons at 13 participating shops after 5 p.m., part of its efforts to boost Seoul’s nighttime economy. Residents can get the coupons through the KakaoTalk messenger app, while international visitors can receive the drink by showing their passports at participating shops.

The city has also prepared five neighborhood tour routes linking the shops with nearby attractions. Participants who visit at least three spots on a route and post on social media can enter a draw for wireless earbuds.

An online quiz about the new shops will give 15 participants who score 90 or higher meal vouchers worth 50,000 won ($35) each, chosen by lottery.

Details are available on the official Oraegage Instagram account, @seoul_oraegage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.