A landmark exhibition featuring more than 40 iconic Korean television dramas has opened in Seoul, offering international audiences an immersive look into the storytelling and real-world settings behind the country’s biggest cultural exports.

Co-organized by Studio Dragon, the production company behind "Crash Landing on You" and other popular works, and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), "K-Drama Exhibition: Scenes to Destinations" has attracted visitors touring around Seoul.

Running at HiKR Ground near Cheonggyecheon Stream through Nov. 19, the exhibition features five thematic zones: Script, Scene, Sound, Prop, and Location.

Interactive journey into narrative, emotion

On entry, visitors step into a recreation of the hotel reception desk from the 2019 drama "Hotel Del Luna." In the Script Zone, guests become screenwriters and complete unfinished scripts or collect printed cards featuring memorable lines.

International K-drama fans at the exhibition emphasized the emotional connection that draws them to Korean series.

"The first Korean drama I ever watched was 'Healer,'" said Ester, 49, a visitor from Switzerland traveling with her two teenage daughters. Citing "Mr. Plankton" and lead actor Woo Do-hwan as current favorites, she added, "Korean dramas are fundamentally different from Western television. The storylines are original, and the natural performances pull you in immediately."

Her daughter, Roxane, echoed the sentiment. "Korean series really know how to evoke raw emotion," she remarked. "They make you cry, they make you feel — it’s an incredible form of storytelling." The family noted that their two-week itinerary was designed specifically to immerse themselves in Korean culture, including visits to landmark filming locations such as Mount Nam.

Decades of hits and global fanbase

Celebrating Studio Dragon’s 10th anniversary, the retrospective highlights fan favorites from a catalog of over 300 intellectual properties, including "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Mr. Sunshine," "Hotel Del Luna," "Crash Landing on You," "True Beauty," "Vincenzo," "Yumi’s Cells," "Our Blues," "Queen of Tears" and "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty"

In the Scene Zone, archival footage highlights memorable set pieces. Naoco, 46, a visitor from Japan browsing dialogue cards, named "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" as her most rewatched series across both traditional broadcast and streaming platforms.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Cocoha, conversed in fluent Korean — a skill she acquired over the past year, driven by her interest in K-pop and K-dramas. "Korean dramas carry a distinct emotional weight that you rarely find elsewhere," Cocoha said, noting that her current favorite is "Queen of Tears." "The musical scores and original soundtracks are particularly exceptional." The pair added that their trip to Seoul was sparked by attending an SF9 concert over the weekend.

Translating screen engagement to real-world travel

The Sound Zone presents curated playlists organized by theme and dramatic mood, while the Prop Zone displays authentic props, including the sword featured in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God."

The experience culminates in the Location Zone, where interactive digital kiosks analyze choices made by visitors in the earlier galleries. Based on their profiles, the system generates customized travel itineraries highlighting regional filming sites, complete with practical tourism packages to encourage travel outside the capital city.

Baek Man-seong, director of the KTO's Hallyu Content Team, reflected on the runaway success of the initiative: "We have been hosting this exhibition annually since 2024, but this marks our first collaboration with Studio Dragon — and we did not anticipate such an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response." According to KTO data, more than 17,600 visitors have attended the exhibition since its opening on Sept. 18.

Addressing the curation strategy, Baek explained, "Studio Dragon initially recommended titles based on industry accolades, viewership ratings and international fandom metrics. KTO then evaluated these options based on their potential to connect visitors with regional travel destinations, selecting titles where both criteria aligned. For instance, 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' was chosen because of its immense popularity and the well-established tourism profile of its filming locations. Conversely, hit series like 'The Glory' were excluded despite their success because they lacked meaningful synergy with regional tourism destinations."

Looking ahead, Baek announced that KTO plans to deepen its partnership with Studio Dragon next year by launching the "Hallyu Olle Trail" — a curated travel route designed to link iconic drama filming sites with neighboring regional attractions and local cultural experiences.