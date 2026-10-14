BUSAN — A group of Taiwanese women burst into laughter and applause as a Korean man sitting next to them at a street food stall in Nampo-dong, Busan, poured soju into beer glasses to make poktanju, a Korean cocktail often called a bomb drink.

The women had been watching him prepare the drink while enjoying the lively street lined with food stalls on the night of Oct. 7. When he offered them a round, their surprise quickly turned into excitement.

“This is our second visit,” one of the women said. “The first time, we felt strange, so we did not try food or drink before. Today, we decided to try. The man made us poktanju and it is so nice. We will never forget this.”

The Korean man, who was drinking with his friends, said he had noticed the women looking curiously at their table.

“They kept looking at us, so I made some for them,” he said. “I hope they have a great time in Busan and take home lots of good memories.”

The exchange offered a glimpse of what draws overseas visitors to the southeastern Korean city. Beyond its beaches and scenic views, the port city offers opportunities to experience everyday Korean life, sometimes through unexpected encounters with local residents.

Busan welcomed 3.43 million foreign visitors from January through August, up 45.9 percent from the same period in 2025, according to the city government. The figure put the city on course to exceed its annual target of 4 million visitors.

China and Taiwan were the two largest source markets, with about 719,000 and 718,000 visitors, respectively. Japan ranked third with about 407,000.

The growing popularity of the city has also fueled the spread of a new social media buzzword, “Busan fever,” or "Busan-byeong" in Korean. The expression describes the longing travelers feel after leaving Busan, when they find themselves missing its beaches, night views, food, warmth from locals and relaxed atmosphere.

Social media is filled with posts about yearning for the city by travelers from China, Japan and Taiwan. Some joke that the condition is incurable, while others say they already miss the sea at Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong District just days after returning home.

For some visitors, however, Busan's appeal lies not only in its coastal scenery but also in the character of its older neighborhoods.

At Huinnyeoul Culture Village, a narrow hillside neighborhood overlooking the sea, an Italian tourist admired the rows of small houses and alleys stretching along the coast. The scenery was interesting, he said, although the steep stairs made walking around tiring.

At Bosu-dong Book Street, an American woman was drawn to the old books lining the narrow shops.

“I like it here. It is a great photo spot,” she said, adding that most of the books were in Korean, a language she could not read.

Her response illustrated how places do not necessarily need to offer visitors something they can fully understand to leave an impression. The visual character and atmosphere of a neighborhood can be attractions in themselves.

Gamcheon Culture Village, another popular stop for international visitors, offers colorful houses built along steep hillsides. Its winding alleys and elevated views provide a contrast to the modern waterfront scenery of Haeundae and Gwangalli.

Together, the neighborhoods show a different side of the Busan that is often defined by the beaches.

A study by Yanolja Research published in May also highlighted the city's appeal to Chinese travelers.

An analysis of 11,270 travel posts on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and 18,694 reviews on travel booking platform Ctrip found that Busan ranked first among eight major Asian cities in overall tourist satisfaction, with a score of 4.723 out of 5.

Natural environment was the most mentioned topic in Chinese travelers’ posts about Busan, accounting for 38.2 percent, followed by food at 23.8 percent. Many visitors talked about the city’s beaches, night views, seafood and local markets, showing that Busan’s appeal comes from its mix of nature, food and activities.

Food is another important element of the Busan experience. From pork and rice soup, a local specialty known as "dwaeji-gukbap," to fish cakes and seafood, Busan gives travelers plenty of opportunities to explore. The city's street stalls and traditional markets also offer a more casual setting in which visitors can interact with residents.

Practical hurdles for foreign travelers

Yet traveling around Busan is not always effortless for foreigners.

A Japanese tourist said using Naver Map made it easier to find restaurants, tourist attractions and public transportation information. Before arriving in Korea, the traveler had searched online and learned that the local mapping app would be useful for getting around.

“In Japan, we use Google Maps a lot, so we had to get used to a new app,” the tourist said. “But it is convenient, and it helps us during our trip to Korea.”

The experience points to a practical consideration for a city seeking to attract more overseas visitors. While digital tools can help travelers navigate unfamiliar places, they may also need to adjust to services that differ from those used at home.

Safety and accessibility also matter. On a bus heading up the steep road to Gamcheon Culture Village, a Polish tourist expressed concern about the vehicle climbing the hill while many passengers were standing.

“It is too dangerous,” the tourist said. “There are so many people standing. I wish the bus would take its time and go up more slowly.”

As the traveler mentioned, Busan's hilly neighborhoods offer unique charm. But that same steep terrain also makes getting around difficult, especially when buses are crowded.

Spreading tourism beyond coasts

Busan's tourism boom is pushing the city beyond its famous coastal areas. A shark nicknamed Bukang-i appeared in the North Port waterfront area in September, drawing large crowds to downtown Busan.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said Tuesday that the city expects over 5 million foreign visitors this year, surpassing its initial target of 4 million. He added that the shark helped bring tourists to the original downtown district, boosting business at local restaurants and cafes.

The success shows Busan can spread tourism spending from Haeundae and Gwangalli to older neighborhoods, though it remains to be seen whether the city can turn this online hype into long-term repeat visits.