Young chefs turn seasonal greens into modern comfort food at Seoul Forest
Summary
Seoul Forest Park will host the Youth and Family Healthy Food Picnic Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the park’s outdoor stage. Ten finalist chefs will compete in Youth Healthy Table, creating balanced dishes from seasonal ingredients including spinach, Napa cabbage, sweet potatoes and wild mushrooms. The free festival will also feature a young entrepreneur-run healthy food market, interactive nutrition games and family activities. Seoul officials hope it will encourage sustainable everyday choices such as eating more whole grains, legumes and fresh produce.
Key Facts
- A panel of professional chefs and citizen judges will evaluate the cooking competition entries on taste, nutrition and originality, selecting three winning creations.
- The healthy food market will offer plant-based desserts, natural seasonings, balanced wellness beverages and eco-friendly meals.
- Contestants will play quick onstage mini-games to win bonus ingredients for their dishes.
- Jo Young-chang, director of Seoul’s Citizen Health Bureau, said the event is intended to let young people cook, sample and enjoy healthy food on their own terms.
As young urbanites in Korea increasingly navigate the pressures of fast-paced city life dominated by convenience store meals and high-sugar takeout, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is offering a fresh alternative: healthy eating as a vibrant, everyday lifestyle rather than a restrictive chore.
Seoul Forest Park will transform into an open-air culinary playground Sunday for the Youth and Family Healthy Food Picnic. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the park's outdoor stage, the autumn festival invites young residents and their families to discover how seasonal, plant-forward cooking can be both accessible and delicious.
The main event of the afternoon is a high-energy live cooking competition titled "Youth Healthy Table." Ten finalist chefs, selected through a nationwide recipe contest, will take to the stage to transform October's local bounty — including spinach, Napa cabbage, sweet potatoes and wild mushrooms — into creative, balanced dishes. A panel composed of professional chefs and citizen judges will evaluate the entries based on taste, nutrition and originality to select three winning creations. Adding a touch of game-show flair, contestants will compete in quick mini-games on stage to win bonus ingredients for their dishes.
Beyond the competition, the festival features a healthy food market curated and operated entirely by young culinary entrepreneurs. Visitors can sample and purchase plant-based desserts, natural seasonings, balanced wellness beverages and eco-friendly meals.
Interactive booths scattered across the park grounds aim to teach nutritional balance through lighthearted games. Visitors can test their reflexes by catching vegetable models in a speed game, build balanced virtual lunchboxes using giant chopsticks, or race against the clock in a calorie-guessing challenge. Families can also design custom bandanas with vegetable stamps, apply temporary tattoos or snap commemorative photos at an autumn-themed photo booth.
City officials hope the event will encourage young Koreans to make small, sustainable choices in their daily dining habits — such as opting for whole grains, legumes and fresh produce over sugar-heavy processed meals.
"This picnic is designed as a space where young people can cook, sample, and enjoy healthy food on their own terms," said Jo Young-chang, director of Seoul's Citizen Health Bureau. "We hope families will join them at Seoul Forest this autumn to discover that eating well can easily become a joyful part of daily life."
Admission to the festival is free.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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