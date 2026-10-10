Among domestic travelers in Korea, a popular catchphrase has taken root to describe the post-vacation blues: Busan fever. The term captures the lingering nostalgia visitors feel for the southern port city's coastal views, vibrant night markets and laid-back atmosphere long after their trips have ended.

Starting this week, the Busan Metropolitan Government is offering a digital remedy for that homesickness.

City officials launched Busan Kku, a dedicated online platform distributing free downloadable digital merchandise — ranging from smartphone wallpapers to tablet stickers — designed to help domestic and international travelers bring a piece of Busan into their daily lives.

The initiative taps directly into a popular youth culture trend in Korea known as "ponkku" (decorating smartphones) and "keomkku" (customizing computers and tablets). Moving away from traditional, text-heavy public relations, municipal planners collaborated with local Busan illustrators to craft high-quality digital goods that appeal to Gen Z and digital natives. Downloads include aesthetic illustrations of iconic landmarks like Gwangan Bridge and Gamcheon Culture Village, alongside custom digital stickers featuring Boogi, the city’s official seagull mascot.

"With more people falling in love with Busan and experiencing this sense of nostalgia after visiting, we built a digital goods platform so anyone can hold onto the city’s vibe in their daily routines," said Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo.

To streamline user experience, the website features intuitive search filters categorized by device type, neighborhood and theme. Users can filter assets by wallpapers, short video backgrounds or PNG sticker files, with clear usage licensing guidelines provided for each piece of content.

The platform also encourages crowdsourced creative contributions.

Through the My Own Goods section, visitors and residents can upload their personal photos and videos of Busan, which are then converted into downloadable digital assets for the community. To mark the platform's launch, the city is holding a contest through Oct. 20, awarding 10,000-won ($7.47) mobile gift vouchers to 100 randomly selected participants who submit original photos or videos taken at the North Port Waterfront Park, where a shark that has apparently been trapped in the canal there has become a local celebrity.

By blending municipal branding with modern digital self-expression, Busan officials said they aim to transform casual tourism into a lasting connection — ensuring that even after travelers depart, the city remains just a screen tap away.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.