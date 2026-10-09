Over the past decade, the former industrial district of Seongsu-dong — often dubbed the "Brooklyn of Seoul" for its mix of repurposed factories and youth culture — has transformed from a quiet grid of red-brick shoe workshops and auto repair shops into Korea’s epicenter of cool.

Trendy local boutiques, coffee roasters and pop-up stores have drawn massive crowds of fashion-conscious youth and international tourists. But as real estate prices soar, local authorities are stepping in to protect the district from becoming another generic commercial strip.

Starting this December, Seongdong District in eastern Seoul will expand its strict ban on new corporate megachains and large franchises to key arterial streets in Seongsu-dong, including Bangsongdae Street and parts of Yeomujang Street. First introduced along the nearby Seoul Forest Road to curb gentrification, the regulations restrict large corporate franchises across three specific sectors: standard restaurants, cafes and bakeries.

The policy stems from hard-learned lessons elsewhere in the capital.

Once-vibrant enclaves — like Garosu-gil in southern Seoul and Samcheong-dong, a historic neighborhood nestled just north of Gyeongbok Palace known for its traditional hanok structures — saw their artisanal allure impacted in recent years when skyrocketing rents pushed out independent creators. They were replaced by cookie-cutter corporate flagships and uniform chains. The resulting loss of local character eventually drove away foot traffic, triggering high vacancy rates and turning former cultural hubs into cautionary tales for city planners.

The decision comes as Seongdong District updates its Sustainable Community Plan for the first time in nearly a decade, creating a refreshed framework to manage rapidly shifting commercial dynamics driven by soaring rents and the proliferation of pop-up stores.

"Seongsu-dong's core competitiveness lies in the unique personality and diversity built together by its local community," said Seongdong District chief Ryoo Bo-hwa. "Through these policies, we will ensure that Seongsu-dong retains its distinct charm while allowing the local community and local businesses to grow together sustainably."

The new rules target 232 land parcels across the newly designated zones. Rather than imposing a blanket prohibition, small-scale franchises below statutory size thresholds and chain outlets approved by a local resident committee will still be permitted to open. Additionally, across 82 of these parcels, district officials will enforce architectural guidelines requiring red-brick facades to preserve the distinct industrial aesthetic that defined the area's charm in the first place.

To manage the neighborhood’s fast-moving retail scene, district officials will also introduce public-run pop-up spaces, publish operational guidelines for temporary shops and conduct weekly on-site monitoring. The district plans to roll out Seongsu Town Management, a private-led initiative empowering local business owners and residents to take an active role in neighborhood governance.

As commercial gentrification threatens to erase the distinct character of hip urban enclaves worldwide, Seongsu-dong is attempting a delicate balancing act — fostering business vitality while ensuring the creative spark that put it on the map is not snuffed out by corporate uniformity.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.