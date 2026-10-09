Known worldwide for its bustling fish markets and pristine beaches, Korea’s southern port city of Busan is reframing its local food culture through a modern, unified lens.

The Busan Metropolitan Government unveiled two new signature meal sets, Friday, termed Busan Bansang, at the Busan International Food Expo, running through Sunday. The initiative transforms three years of culinary research and 72 standalone recipes into complete, elevated set-meal experiences designed for local restaurants and international tourism.

Created by a coalition of 16 local chefs specializing in Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Western cuisines, the new menus reimagine traditional multidish dining using regional coastal ingredients. Rather than developing isolated dishes, the culinary team integrated long-standing local flavors into cohesive, multicourse meal sets tailored for modern diners.

The two featured options, titled Busan Landscape Table and Busan Nature Table, pair classic Korean formats with modern techniques. Highlights include clam and seaweed pot rice sourced from Myeongji and Gijang, pork ribs, octopus ceviche and sweet seed-and-rice dessert items inspired by iconic local street food.

The effort marks a strategic shift for city planners, moving from recipe creation to commercialization.

Over the past three years, municipal culinary projects generated 23 banquet recipes in 2023, 25 set-meal formulations in 2024 and 24 finger-food creations in 2025. The new meal sets weave these projects into standardized dining templates that local restaurateurs can readily adopt.

Unlike the refined, court-influenced cuisine of Seoul or the heavily fermented, produce-rich spreads of the Jeolla region in the southwest, Busan’s food identity is defined by its coastal geography and resilient refugee history.

As a major maritime gateway and temporary wartime capital during the 1950-53 Korean War, Busan developed a distinct culinary style marked by fresh seafood, heartier broths, and inventive adaptations of staple dishes. Staples like "dwaeji gukbap" or pork soup with rice, "milmyeon" or wheat noodles born from wartime flour rations, and "eomuk" or processed fish cakes reflect a heritage built on practicality, bold seasoning and the bountiful harvests of the ocean.

During the three-day expo, visitors can sample the dishes and provide feedback to help refine the final recipes for commercial distribution across hospitality and tourism sectors.

"This year marks a major step forward as our accumulated recipes evolve into complete meal sets that residents and tourists can easily enjoy," said Cho Gyu-yul, head of the Citizens' Health Bureau at the Busan Metropolitan Government. "We will continue to promote these chef-crafted menus to establish Busan's distinct culinary identity on the global map."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.