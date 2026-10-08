Crowdsourced data powers Korea's official autumn foliage road map

As the summer heat gives way to crisp autumn air, travelers across Korea are preparing for one of the country's most cherished seasonal rituals: chasing the transformation of fall foliage.

To help nature enthusiasts time their journeys, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), in partnership with the Korea National Arboretum, released the official 2026 Autumn Leaves Map, offering precise peak foliage timelines and a curated list of 36 top destinations nationwide.

According to this year's forecast, the northern regions — including the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon Province — will see peak colors beginning in late October. Further south, regions like Gyeongsang and Jeolla will hit their colorful high point between early and mid-November.

What makes this year's map particularly noteworthy is the tech-forward, crowdsourced data behind the predictions. Rather than relying solely on traditional climate models, the forecasts leverage real-time observations from the National Arboretum’s Plant Phenology Project. A network of 829 citizen scientists contributed ground-level field data to build a significantly broader, more granular forecasting model.

For those planning a weekend getaway, the curated list of 36 spots highlights a diverse mix of natural landscapes and cultural escapes. Standout locations include the glowing maple tunnels of Incheon Grand Park, the dramatic foliage lining the Hantan River Canyon at Goseokjeong in Cheorwon and the shimmering golden ginkgo trees reflected on the waters of Mungwang Reservoir in Goesan. Down south, travelers can stroll beneath the warm orange canopy of Damyang’s Metasequoia Road or hike through the silver pampas grass sweeping across Ttarabi Oreum on Jeju Island.

"By pairing citizen-generated data with curated travel recommendations, we are able to provide far more accurate and practical guidance for autumn travelers," a KTO official said. "We hope people take this opportunity to explore every corner of the country and immerse themselves in the rich charm of the season."

Detailed regional forecasts and complete travel itineraries are now available on the official travel portal, VisitKorea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.