Condé Nast Traveler readers vote Seoul as No. 1 big city

A vibrant mix of centuries-old tradition, hyper-modern technology, and unstoppable pop culture has officially shifted Asia’s travel center of gravity. Seoul has taken the crown as the world's best big city.

In the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards published this week by Condé Nast Traveler, the capital of Korea dethroned Tokyo to secure the No. 1 spot for the very first time. The victory marks a dramatic surge from its fifth-place finish last year, placing Seoul ahead of established global hubs like Shanghai, Sydney, Paris, and Singapore. More than 798,000 readers cast votes in this year's 39th annual survey, signaling a clear shift in how global travelers view the Asian metropolis.

While the worldwide frenzy surrounding K-pop, Korean dramas, and skincare initially put Seoul on the bucket list for millions, voters cited the city’s complex, 2,000-year history and its balance of contrast as the real key to its enduring appeal. Within a single neighborhood, visitors can step from a neon-lit smart district straight into a quiet courtyard surrounded by traditional hanok architecture.

The acclaim extends far beyond the top-line ranking.

In a separate reader tally by Condé Nast Traveler, Seoul earned third place among the world's friendliest cities, praised for everyday gestures of hospitality — like street-side restaurant owners explaining local dishes or commuters guiding lost tourists through the subway system. Meanwhile, cultural tastemaker Time Out recently named Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga as the coolest neighborhood on earth, spotlighting its century-old wooden homes, late-night open-air dining, and independent artisan shops tucked along the stone walls of the historic Jongmyo Shrine.

Much of this charm is the result of deliberate urban revitalization.

Under Mayor Oh Se-hoon, city planners have spent years restoring historical spaces, connecting green corridors, and converting car-heavy streets into pedestrian havens. A prime example is the restoration of Yulgok-ro, where an underground tunnel made way for an 8,000-square-meter park that reconnected the Changgyeong Palace grounds to Jongmyo Shrine for the first time in 90 years.

Looking ahead, city officials said they plan to expand night-culture tours, local market experiences, and riverfront leisure along the Han River to encourage longer stays.

"Seoul winning the top big city spot is proof that the world recognizes the rich, multifaceted charm we’ve built — from 2,000 years of history to global K-culture and the quiet beauty of our historic alleys," the mayor said. "We will continue to protect our heritage while infusing new vitality, making Seoul a place travelers want to stay longer in and return to again and again."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.