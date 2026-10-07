KTO launches campaign to draw int'l tourists beyond capital city

In a major push to disperse tourist traffic beyond Seoul, tourism officials in Korea launched a national campaign Wednesday aimed at helping international travelers navigate the country’s regional heartland directly from provincial airports and seaports.

The initiative, dubbed Unlock Your Korea: Go Local, is spearheaded by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and will run through Dec. 13. By targeting secondary entry hubs — including regional airports in Cheongju, Daegu and Gimhae, alongside major seaport terminals in Incheon, Pyeongtaek, and Gunsan — the campaign seeks to dismantle the logistical hurdles that traditionally keep overseas travelers tethered to the capital.

"We want to ensure that the moment foreign visitors arrive through regional airports and ports, they can easily access travel information and enjoy the unique charm of our local culture," said Min Byung-sun, head of the KTO’s Tourism Industry Division.

The campaign targets two major challenges for foreign tourists traveling outside the capital: paying for items and getting around. To make shopping easier, the government is expanding mobile payment options and tax-free shopping at local markets and small stores. Additionally, travelers using WOWPASS — a popular prepaid card for tourists — will get instant cash-back rebates when spending over 10,000 won ($7.50) at participating local businesses.

To help visitors explore further, officials are launching the K-Tour Pass in Busan, the country’s main southern port city. The all-in-one travel ticket provides discounted express train fares from the airport and free entry to 35 local attractions.

Beyond infrastructure, the campaign leans heavily on regional culinary tourism.

KTO is pairing travel packages with popular local food events, including Daegu’s Tteokbokki Festival and Gimcheon’s Gimbap Festival, promoting them through overseas branches and global travel agencies. Multilingual translation services through Korea's 1330 tourism hotline are also being expanded to assist travelers navigating rural bus routes or booking traditional hanok stays.

As Korea aims for record-breaking international arrival numbers, dispersing tourist spending into regional economies has become a top priority. Officials hope that turning provincial entry points into active travel hubs will transform how visitors experience the country.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.