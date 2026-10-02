About 1,800 Japanese travelers are heading to Andong and Haman this month on specialized tours built around centuries-old flame festivals, marking a major government effort to drive foreign tourism into historic regions located 190 to 280 kilometers south of Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said Friday.

In Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, about 300 visitors will watch "Hahoe Seonyu Julbul Nori" on five dates through the end of October. In the tradition, which dates to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), pouches of charcoal powder hung on ropes over the Nakdong River burn slowly, showering sparks onto the water at Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi watched the display in May during a summit with President Lee Jae Myung in Andong. The package, developed by the KTO's Japan offices and the Japan Association of Travel Agents, includes a dedicated viewing zone and traditional souvenirs.

In Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, a record 1,500 Japanese tourists will attend a special "Haman Nakhwa Nori" event at Mujinjeong Pavilion on Oct. 15, up from 500 in 2024 and 1,000 last year. The display, whose name means "falling fire play," uses charcoal powder wrapped in "hanji," or traditional mulberry paper, burned on lines above a pond.

The itinerary includes the Marisan Tumuli, a UNESCO-listed cluster of ancient Gaya tombs, and local dishes such as ox head soup and rice steamed in lotus leaves. A premium package priced at about 3.2 million won ($2,350), which adds Jeonju, Daegu and Busan, is also on sale.

By pairing regional heritage sites with premium pricing, officials hope to transform rural excursions into lucrative travel trends — a formula aimed squarely at Japan, a mainstay of Korea’s tourism market.

"Japan is a mature market with the highest rate of repeat visitors—many coming to Korea four times or more—making killer content tailored to distinct regional themes highly effective in attracting tourists," said Jung Seok-in, executive director of the International Tourism Division at the Korea Tourism Organization.

"We will continue to uncover high-value tour products that not only disperse Japanese visitors into the provinces, but also encourage longer regional stays," he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.