Korea's new K-Tour pass offers foreign travelers gateway beyond Seoul

Stepping beyond the glittering skyscrapers of Seoul to explore Korea's scenic southern coast just became easier and cheaper for foreign tourists.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization, rolled out the K-Tour Pass in the southern port city of Busan, Thursday. The pilot initiative, designed for tourists traveling independently rather than with tour groups, combines intercity transit discounts with admission perks for regional attractions into a single, unified digital and physical travel pass.

According to ministry surveys, while over three-quarters of foreign tourists visit the Korean capital, only about 16 percent venture south to Busan. By bundling transit savings with entrance tickets, government officials hope to disperse tourist traffic away from Seoul and encourage visitors to explore regional cultural hubs.

Available through international online travel agencies such as Klook and WebBaggage, the K-Tour Pass is priced at 15,000 won ($11). Travelers can choose between a single-leg pass, which offers up to a 40 percent discount on intercity transportation and Airport Railroad express trains heading to Busan, or a multiday duration pass that integrates with Korail train passes ranging from two to five days.

Beyond transportation savings, pass holders gain free admission to one of 35 premier paid attractions across Busan, as well as exclusive discounts at 50 partnered cafes, workshops and tour experiences.

Travelers can use digital entry barcodes on their smartphones or opt for a physical smart card dispensed at airport and major train station kiosks, including those at the Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae airports, as well as at the Seoul and Busan stations. The physical card functions as a reloadable transit card for local subways and buses, and doubles as a debit card for everyday purchases.

"Through this pilot run of the K-Tour Pass, we hope foreign tourists can explore Korea’s regions conveniently and without financial strain," said Kang Jeong-won, head of the ministry’s Tourism Policy Bureau. "We plan to refine the service based on user data and expand the pass to five major regional tourism zones centered around regional airports by 2027, backed by a proposed 9 billion won budget."

As independent travel continues to replace traditional group tours, the K-Tour Pass offers foreign adventurers a seamless gateway to experience the rich coastal culture and dynamic streetscapes of Korea's southern coast.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.