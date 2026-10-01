INSPIRE revamps OASIS Gourmet Village with Korean, other Asian cuisines

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort is betting on familiar Korean flavors and casual Asian dining as it reopens its OASIS Gourmet Village with five in-house restaurant brands this week.

The Incheon resort began rolling out its revamped food court Thursday, with all five brands scheduled to be operating by Saturday as part of a broader push to create a more relaxed dining destination for domestic and international visitors.

Chusu Sotbab, specializing in Korean pot rice, and Italian pizza restaurant Pizza Piazza opened Thursday, offering dishes including Hanwoo Grade 1++ pot rice, scallop pot rice, seafood pizza and steak pizza.

Chinese casual restaurant Hongmiru is scheduled to open Friday with dishes including seafood jjampong (noodles in spicy broth), uni jajangmyeon (black bean noodles) and tangsuyuk (sweet and sour pork).

Jinji, which focuses on Korean soup-based dishes, and Japanese restaurant Tontonya will join the lineup Saturday, completing the five-brand roster.

Jinji will offer special Hanwoo beef soup, Hanwoo and abalone seaweed soup and pork kimchi stew, while Tontonya will serve dishes including loin tonkatsu, cheese katsu and tonkotsu ramen.

INSPIRE said its executive chef participated directly in developing menus for key brands, with Korean flavors and ingredients at the center of the renewal while quality and broad appeal guided offerings from Chinese and Japanese restaurants.

The resort said OASIS Gourmet Village will primarily operate through its in-house brands, allowing greater consistency in menus and service and more flexibility in responding to customer preferences.

Opening events will include DJ performances at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, along with a photo wall and a yeonmaek booth during EDC Korea 2026 at INSPIRE.

From Oct. 9-11, diners spending at least 30,000 won ($22) can enter a lucky draw once, while those spending at least 60,000 won can enter twice.

INSPIRE said its October social media campaign will also offer ice cream to visitors who post photos from the venue on Instagram and verify their visits.

An INSPIRE representative said the renewal was designed to make familiar, popular dishes easier to enjoy while strengthening consistency across menus and service.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.