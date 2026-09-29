Seoul expands delivery discounts, vouchers across Han River parks

As autumn weather draws crowds outdoors, Seoul is ramping up financial perks for parkgoers and diners ordering delivery, doubling down on its public delivery alternative amid rising food costs.

Starting Thursday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will expand its dedicated delivery discount initiative across all 11 Han River parks, covering 17 designated drop-off zones. Under the expanded scheme, running through Nov. 30, visitors who order 25,000 won ($18.40) or more worth of food using the city’s public platform, Seoul Delivery Plus Ddangyo, will receive an immediate 3,000 won discount.

The program expands on a pilot project launched in August that originally covered just three parks. By extending the timeframe to two full months and opening delivery zones in popular spots like Yeouido, Ttukseom and Banpo, officials hope to give picnickers a cost-effective way to enjoy outdoor dining.

Customers paying with Seoul Love Gift Certificates will gain additional rewards. Orders exceeding 15,000 won yield a 3,000 won rebate, while purchases over 25,000 won earn a 5,000 won digital voucher returned the following month.

Beyond the riverside promotion, city officials are boosting perks for everyday food orders across the capital through the end of the year.

The cashback rate for online Seoul Love Gift Certificates will jump from 5 percent to 10 percent on Thursday, while individual monthly purchasing limits will increase from 300,000 won to 500,000 won. When combined with the standard 10 percent upfront purchase discount on gift cards, residents can shave a significant amount of money off their dining bills.

The city's push comes as Ddangyo — a public-private partnership managed alongside Shinhan Bank — crosses major user milestones. The platform surpassed 3 million users in Seoul in July and reached 10 million registered users nationwide in September.

To mark the milestone, city authorities and Shinhan Bank are launching promotional giveaways, including cash prizes up to 1 million won for user reviews and gift certificates for social media engagement. Merchant incentives are also built into the campaign, including a total waiver on brokerage fees for newly registered storefronts through the end of the year and 100,000 won stipends for top-rated vendors.

Unlike dominant private delivery apps that charge commission fees up to 9.7 percent alongside advertising costs, Seoul’s public alternative caps its commission rate at 2 percent and charges no advertising fees.

"We designed these discounts and rebates so citizens can feel real savings on their dining costs, whether they are enjoying a day at the park or ordering meal takeout at home," said Park Kyung-hwan, director general of the Labor and Small Business Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We will continue fostering a sustainable delivery ecosystem that lowers operational expenses for small business owners while offering practical savings to consumers."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.