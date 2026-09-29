Japanese travelers favor quick and condensed trips to Seoul

A new trend is reshaping tourism in Seoul: the "bullet trip."

Rather than settling in for an extended vacation, a growing wave of Japanese travelers is landing in Korea for condensed itineraries packed with skin care treatments, late-night fashion runs and street food.

Data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows Japanese tourists averaged a 3.5-day stay last year — far shorter than visitors from China or Taiwan, who averaged roughly six days. Yet, their repeat visit rate stood at an impressive 71 percent. Driven largely by women in their 20s and 30s, who accounted for over a third of all Japanese arrivals to Korea, these travelers choose frequent, targeted getaways over drawn-out sightseeing.

Industry analysts point to Seoul’s unique density as the main draw.

Within a single neighborhood like Myeong-dong or Dongdaemun, visitors can move effortlessly between K-beauty clinics, traditional markets and late-night shopping malls. According to city consumption data from early 2026, medical and wellness services — including dermatology, body scrubs and semi-permanent makeup — accounted for 48 percent of Japanese visitor spending in Seoul, followed by shopping and dining.

Online travel diaries illustrate the rapid pace.

One viral itinerary showed a tourist landing at Incheon International Airport before noon, tucking into raw beef at Gwangjang Market, shopping for accessories in Dongdaemun until nightfall and dining on Korean barbecue at 8:00 pm. The next morning began at 6:00 a.m. at a private Korean bathhouse for a traditional scrub, followed by an eyebrow tattoo session in Myeong-dong, all before catching a 2:00 pm flight home.

Interest in these micro-experiences is surging online.

Google Trends data reveals that Japanese searches for private body scrubs in Seoul jumped more than 1,000 percent over the past five years, while searches for Myeong-dong beauty treatments and Dongdaemun shopping rose sixfold.

To capitalize on this short-burst travel model, Seoul officials are expanding nighttime and early-morning economic initiatives. Under its "24-Hour Vibrant City" campaign, the municipal government plans to launch the "Seoul Night Super Pass" in November, offering discounts on late-night dining, shopping and cultural activities across key tourist districts.

"The ability to enjoy shopping, dining and beauty treatments back-to-back, even on a tight schedule, is Seoul’s unique strength," said Cho Sung-ho, director general of the Tourism and Sports Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We will expand our tourism offerings into the late-night and early-morning hours to elevate the experience for short-stay visitors."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.