Acorn jelly draws Korean Gen Z as portable street food

Click here for more articles by Kormedi.com.



Young adults in their 20s and 30s are lining up outside a specialty eatery in the Mangwon neighborhood of western Seoul, turning "cup mukbap" — a portable cup of acorn jelly served with rice and broth — into a viral street-food sensation. Even on weekdays, crowds gather well before doors open as people line up to grab a cup.

The trend marks a generational shift for "dotorimuk," or acorn jelly. Long associated with traditional Korean side dishes and rustic tavern meals shared after mountain hikes, the staple is winning over younger diners who are embracing it as a modern wellness food.

Every fall marks the harvest season when acorns turn brown and fall from oak trees. Raw acorns contain astringent tannins that produce a bitter taste, requiring cooks to soak the nuts repeatedly in water to leach out the bitterness before making jelly.

Cooks then finely grind the acorns and let the sediment settle to extract pure starch, which they dissolve in water, boil and allow to cool into a thick jelly. This process removes most of the tannins, yielding a finished product with a soft, springy texture and a clean, subtly bitter flavor.

Empirical data backs up the food's low-calorie reputation. According to restaurant nutrition figures from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, acorn jelly contains just 46 calories per 100 grams. Water accounts for 88.6 grams, or 89 percent of its total weight, while fat amounts to a mere 0.3 grams, carbohydrates 10.4 grams and protein roughly 0.3 grams.

This exceptionally high moisture content allows diners to feel full with fewer calories. Boiling and solidifying the acorn starch with water creates the jelly's characteristic springy texture, meaning diners consume far fewer calories by weight.

Managing abdominal fat requires regulating overall daily calorie intake rather than relying on any single food. Because acorn jelly delivers fullness without excess calories, it is an effective addition to a weight-loss diet.

The dish has gone viral on social media as a convenient takeout option. Online reviews frequently highlight diners grabbing a cup for a light post-run meal, while others carry them to picnic at Mangwon Hangang Park on the Han River.

The combination has even spurred community events that pair recreational running directly with cup meals. Once confined primarily to sit-down restaurants, the dish's transformation into a portable takeout item has established it as a fresh dining trend among younger consumers.

However, acorn jelly is mostly carbohydrates. With about 10 grams of carbohydrates per 100 gram serving, eating larger portions quickly drives up the carb count, and ordering it with extra rice or noodles means doubling up.

Diners who eat it as a full meal can manage this balance by adjusting their toppings. Traditional mukbap combines acorn jelly with kimchi, toasted seaweed flakes and cucumber in hot or cold broth. Diners can reduce the portion of rice and add protein sources such as hard-boiled eggs or tofu to balance the meal's nutritional profile.

Opting for "mukmuchim," an acorn jelly salad, offers another way to enjoy the food's mild flavor with a variety of fresh greens. Slicing the jelly into bite-sized pieces and pairing it generously with cucumber, lettuce and perilla leaves boosts fiber and micronutrients.

Diners should also pay close attention to seasoning levels in both mukbap and mukmuchim. Pouring on too much dressing or relying heavily on pre-seasoned commercial broths can sharply increase sodium intake. While toasted sesame oil and perilla oil enhance the dish's nutty aroma, both are calorie-dense fats and should be used sparingly.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.