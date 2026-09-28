From midnight street-food sampling in market alleys to late-night shopping in illuminated retail districts, Seoul is actively marketing its reputation as a safe, 24-hour urban playground.

At Tourism EXPO Japan 2026, held at Tokyo Big Sight from Thursday through Sunday, the Seoul Tourism Organization put the capital’s after-dark culture front and center to woo travelers from one of its largest visitor markets.

Operating a dedicated Visit Seoul pavilion under the theme "Day and Night in Seoul for All Ages," officials highlighted the city's unique mix of round-the-clock safety, late-night transit and evening entertainment to an international travel fair that drew roughly 130,000 visitors.

The pavilion’s design paired morning yellow — Seoul's official color for 2026 representing the city's bright mornings — with deep purple accents celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Discover Seoul Pass to evoke its bustling nightlife. Visitors took part in interactive activities, including a popular wheel-spinning event where participants selected top day and night attractions, highlighting Seoul's safety, accessible public transit and late-night entertainment.

Nine major Korean tourism enterprises, spanning luxury hotels, duty-free retailers, performing arts shows and yacht operators, joined the pavilion. During the business-to-business sessions on Thursday and Friday, representatives completed over 140 one-on-one meetings with Japanese travel agencies and trade buyers to craft new tour packages. Over the weekend, the booth opened to the public, drawing roughly 3,200 visitors who experienced cultural showcases and learned about the city's foreign-exclusive all-in-one transit and attraction pass.

The promotional push comes as Japanese tourism to Korea reaches historic highs, fueled by a shared love for K-pop, television dramas and regional cuisine. While neighboring Asian travel markets face fluctuating demand, Korea continues to draw millions of international visitors eager to explore beyond standard sightseeing routes.

"Japan remains a crucial market with immense affection for Korean culture," said Lee Jun, head of the global tourism industry team at the Seoul Tourism Organization. "By inviting travelers to experience Seoul by day and night, we aim to drive regional economic growth through sustained tourism momentum."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.