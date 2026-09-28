Eased visa rules, K-culture buzz drive record tourism boom in Korea

Tourism in Korea has shattered historical records, driven by a surge in international visitors taking advantage of relaxed visa policies and a global obsession with Korean pop culture.

According to data released Monday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea welcomed 15.05 million foreign visitors through August 2026 — a 21.6 percent jump from the same period last year. The benchmark was crossed well ahead of last year’s pace, when the country hit 15 million in mid-October.

August alone set an all-time monthly record, drawing 2.25 million overseas travelers. The influx fueled record spending, with foreign credit card expenditures in the tourism sector surging 48.5 percent year-over-year to 14.02 trillion won (about $10.5 billion) through August.

The rebound outpaces neighboring Asian destinations.

While rival tourism markets like Japan and Thailand saw slight dips of 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent over the same period, Korea’s arrivals climbed sharply across all key markets. Taiwan led the growth in Greater China with a 32.2 percent surge, while Southeast Asian markets posted double-digit gains. Indonesia stood out as a major growth driver with a 22.5 percent increase, bolstered by an 8.8 percent expansion in direct flight routes.

Government policy has played a direct role in easing travel barriers. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Justice eased multiple-entry visa requirements for 11 Southeast Asian nations and launched a visa-free entry pilot program for Indonesian tour groups. Overseas visa processing centers also streamlined document checks, allowing qualifying applicants to bypass lengthy proof-of-finance paperwork.

Beyond Seoul, regional hubs are reaping the benefits. Nearly 28 percent of foreign visitors entered through regional airports and sea ports, signaling a shift as travelers venture into coastal cities and rural provinces.

"Targeted marketing and simplified entry procedures are diversifying our visitor base," said Kang Jung-won, director general of the tourism policy bureau at the ministry. "With October’s Travel Month approaching — traditionally a peak season for international arrivals — we will closely oversee entry procedures and expand K-culture marketing to sustain this momentum."

To capture younger travelers, the government teamed up with high-profile influencers and staged interactive pop-up events across Southeast Asia, including a K-lifestyle showcase in Singapore that drew 120,000 visitors over three days. Combined with targeted promotions alongside online travel agencies to offset high fuel surcharges, the strategy has successfully converted digital fandom into real-world foot traffic across Korea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.