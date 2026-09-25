“Not going to 'yajang' in this weather should be a crime,” Koreans jokingly say whenever a crisp, breezy evening arrives — a seasonal call to trade indoor dining rooms for plastic chairs, sizzling grills and conversations held in lively streets.

By 7 p.m. on Monday in Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga area, the saying seemed to have become reality. Red and blue plastic tables were set up in narrow alleys, providing a place for college students, office workers still in shirts and slacks, couples and older diners to sit shoulder to shoulder as they grilled thick slices of pork belly, clinking together their glasses of beer, soju and makgeolli in the early autumn air.

Nearby, indoor restaurants and bars offered warm lighting, carefully selected furniture and sleek interiors. But it was the more humble tables outside, in front of old storefronts and streets that looked like they had been unchanged for decades, that drew the longest lines.

This is “yajang,” shorthand for an outdoor business space. In everyday Korean, it broadly refers to casual outdoor dining and drinking, which can encompass anything from a few tables set in front of a restaurant to a crowded barbecue alley or even a courtyard inside a traditional Korean house, or "hanok."

For many locals, it brings up images of inexpensive food and drinks consumed while sitting on plastic stools in the side streets of the old downtown areas of Euljiro and Jongno.

“The real charm of yajang is being able to eat and drink freely in a lively atmosphere while getting some fresh air,” Lee Soo-yeon, a 33-year-old Seoul-based baker who visits outdoor dining spots at least once a month and sometimes as often as twice a week.

“Whether I am eating, reading, playing a game or simply lying down, ordinary activities feel a little freer and happier when I do them outside,” she said. “I also enjoy watching other people having a good time … and even a small amount of cold alcohol helps create the mood.”

Food is essential. In Jongno and Euljiro, pork belly grilled with kimchi is among the classic choices, along with fried chicken, grilled fish and spicy stir-fried beef intestines.

Cho Hyun-soo, 34, a Seoul office worker, said only essential preparation may be more practical than culinary.

“All you need to do before going for yajang is check the weather forecast in advance,” Cho said. “As long as it does not rain, any menu is fun to eat at yajang.”

Cho favors seasonal outings with friends, especially in spring, summer and early fall. The appeal lies in a vivid sense of the season, allowing diners to choose their preferred setting and views, whether that be of spring blossoms, summer’s lingering daylight or autumn’s crisp air “as part of the meal,” she said.

For An Yeon-woo, 21, the casual setup creates a warm, slightly rough-edged atmosphere that polished restaurants cannot easily reproduce.

“Sharing a light drink with the person you came with and talking about small, everyday things is a big part of the charm,” she said.

Yajang tips



For first-timers, locals advise flexibility. Popular areas can have long waits, especially on Friday and Saturday evenings with good weather. An said time goes quickly in Jongno or Euljiro, where old buildings, winding alleys and small shops make for an entertaining stroll while waiting for a seat.

“Take photos and look around the old alleys,” she said. “In places like Euljiro or Jongno, the time spent walking around can become part of the experience.”

Visitors should also keep expectations realistic. Outdoor seating can be noisy, cramped and weather-dependent, and fail to offer the kind of spotless comfort of a formal restaurant. But that informality is part of the point, locals say.

Those unsure where to begin can use Yajang Map, an online service that lists nearby outdoor dining and street-food spots. The service, which launched this past spring, expands through user submissions and allows searches for different kinds of setting and style.

Yajang is also drawing official attention. Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to support 10 designated “Moonlight Yajang” districts as part of a broader strategy, combining regulated outdoor operations with measures to improve pedestrian safety and sanitation while reducing noise. The city plans to expand to 25 areas by 2028, linking local food streets with tourism and cultural programming.

Convenience stores are also part of the culture, often placing small outdoor seating areas outside their shops where people can enjoy some instant noodles and beer.

Still, locals say the best way to enjoy yajang is to avoid overplanning it. Walk through Jongno or Euljiro on a pleasant evening, look for an open table and sit down.

“You can experience a more everyday side of Korea,” An said. “It is different from visiting famous tourist attractions. You can see how people here enjoy ordinary evening — with good food, drinks and people around them.”