Finding the heart of Chuseok beyond Seoul

As millions of families across Korea prepare to pack highways and train stations as they move around the country for the Chuseok holiday, tourism officials are encouraging travelers to look past predictable destinations toward the country’s rich cultural heartlands.

The Korea Tourism Organization launched a national campaign this week through its official travel portal VisitKorea, highlighting sites with free admission, outdoor nature reserves and immersive heritage programs tailored or multigenerational families. The curated list arrives at a time when domestic travelers are increasingly seeking authentic cultural experiences over expensive international getaways.

Key destinations featured in the initiative span both historical and contemporary cultural landmarks.

Travelers heading through Gyeonggi Province can visit the majestic Yeongneung Royal Tombs in Yeoju, the resting place of King Sejong the Great, while art enthusiasts can venture south into central Korea to explore the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Cheongju. Further off the beaten path in the mountainous eastern and southern regions, national arboretums in Bonghwa County in North Gyeongsang Province and Mount Deokyu in Muju, North Jeolla Province, offer alpine forests and sweeping mountain views.

The initiative also spotlights holiday festivals across the country.

In central Seoul Namsangol Hanok Village will host its annual Chuseok Festival from Friday to Sunday, featuring traditional folk performances, crafts and seasonal foods. In Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, the country's southwestern arts and cultural hub, the Asia Culture Center Foundation will host interactive puppet shows, circus art performances and augmented reality games designed specifically for young children.

To streamline holiday planning, the tourism authority has integrated its digital hub with national cultural databases, allowing travelers to search local festival schedules and park operating hours via smartphone applications.

"We hope citizens across the nation take this holiday to reconnect with regional culture and discover the distinct charms of our rural provinces," said Lee Sun-woo, head of domestic digital marketing at the Korea Tourism Organization. "Whether exploring royal heritage sites or mountain retreats, these curated destinations offer something memorable for every generation."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.