Celebrity guides, feng shui trails lead travelers off beaten path

In a fresh effort to revitalize quiet country towns and rethink domestic travel, Korea is inviting vacationers to explore the countryside not by map, but by specific themes.

Under a newly launched autumn initiative, travelers can trek up mist-shrouded peaks with a feng shui master, spot rare birds alongside a celebrity actor or cook seasonal feasts with a prominent chef.

The program, dubbed "Five Passions, Five Journeys," is organized by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) as part of its broader Travel Autumn campaign. Applications are open through Sept. 30 for 700 coveted spots across 25 day-trip itineraries, each designed around niche interests rather than traditional sightseeing checklists.

The campaign directly addresses a growing challenge in Korea: severe regional depopulation.

As younger generations increasingly move to the greater Seoul metropolitan area for work and education, rural counties face shrinking populations and quiet main streets. Government tourism officials hope that connecting urbanites with their specialized hobbies will channel steady foot traffic into under-the-radar destinations.

Travelers can choose from five distinct themes: wellness hiking, high-energy outdoor activities, ecological exploration, culinary arts and family retreats. Each track features five regional itineraries, with select excursions hosted by prominent figures.

Participants can scale scenic mountains with feng shui expert Park Sung-jun, take on active outdoor adventures with K-pop star Wooyoung of 2PM or study wild bird habitats with actor Kim Seok-hoon.

For food enthusiasts, Chef Lee Moon-jung will guide tours focused on local seasonal ingredients, while popular digital creators Jiji Couple host warm family outings in quiet countryside spots.

The strategy builds on a successful trial during the spring travel season.

Kwon Seung-oh, a 30-something office worker from Seoul who joined a coastal running tour in Samcheok, recalled running along the scenic Haeparang Trail alongside a fitness influencer.

"It wasn't just another passive sightseeing tour," Kwon said. "Experiencing a local region through an activity I genuinely love made it unforgettable."

Tourism officials believe these memorable single-day excursions will cultivate long-term connections between urban residents and rural communities.

"The starting point of this initiative is not where you go, but what you love," said Kim Seok-il, head of the domestic travel promotion team at the KTO. "When an unfamiliar region connects with someone's personal passion, it becomes an exciting new destination. We hope this spark leads to genuine interest and repeat visits to these quiet communities."

Registration remains open through Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. via the official travel campaign website, with final participants selected by lottery for the autumn day trips.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.