INSPIRE to host inaugural Sunset Wine & Beer Festival





INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon will host its inaugural Sunset Wine & Beer Festival on Oct. 9 and 10, transforming the venue into a lively autumn haven for foodies, culture seekers and families.

Running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days at the outdoor grounds of Brasserie 1783, the event is designed to highlight the resort’s expanding culinary portfolio while offering a premium seasonal getaway. The festival seamlessly brings together international beverage selections, signature restaurant offerings and live entertainment.

The festival grounds will be divided into three core zones — Wine, Beer and Food — blending gourmet dining, live music, and interactive activities into a complete weekend escape.

In the Wine Zone, 10 domestic importers will feature approximately 260 labels originating from 11 countries. Participating booths will offer tastings of six to 10 varieties, spanning champagnes, sparkling options, whites and reds, as well as low- and non-alcoholic choices.

The Beer Zone will feature 20 varieties across international, domestic classic and craft labels, including selections from Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island and Artmonster.

The Food Zone will bring the resort's premier culinary lineup outdoors. Live cooking stations from signature restaurants will dish out highlights such as Brasserie 1783’s clam chowder and pizza, alongside Garden Farm Café’s grilled octopus salad.

A major highlight will be the BBQ platter from Michael Jordan’s Steak House, an award-winning restaurant. Guests can pair these premium meats directly with expertly curated wines.

The Food Zone grounds will host five booths from the resort's popular weekend Aurora Night Market, offering everything from iconic Korean street food to international casual eats and a self-service noodle bar.

To accommodate family visitors, the resort will operate an outdoor activity area equipped with air bouncers and slides. Reserved seating options, including designated picnic areas and shaded tables, are available through advance booking, alongside live musical performances, interactive games and lucky draw events scheduled throughout the evening.

Early bird admission tickets are currently available at a 30 percent discount via Catch Table and Naver platforms. Whether you are aiming for high-end wine pairings or a laid-back night market vibe, INSPIRE's inaugural festival promises the perfect autumn sunset retreat.