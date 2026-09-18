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Health-conscious Koreans in their 20s and 30s drink less and focus on fitness. They seek healthier ways to eat even simple meals like instant noodles. Social media posts highlight a new food trend of adding soybean sprouts, noting the vegetable reduces health risks associated with the highly processed dish. Here is a look at the nutritional benefits.

According to Korea's National Health Statistics, people in their 20s consumed an average of 64.8 grams of alcohol on days when they drank in 2024, slightly less than the 66.8 grams consumed by those in their 60s. A record 56 percent of adults aged 19 to 29 now consume alcohol once a month or less. Young adults were formerly the nation's heaviest drinkers, but they now drive national fitness trends like the recent running craze.

Budget-conscious consumers turn to soybean sprouts, which are less affected by rising inflation, to improve their meals. The affordable vegetable provides protein, vitamin C, minerals and amino acids without requiring separate cooking.

Instant noodles consist largely of refined carbohydrates, but the high fiber content in soybean sprouts helps reduce blood sugar spikes.

Fiber also affects the absorption of triglycerides and cholesterol, which can aid in managing high cholesterol. Potassium in the sprouts helps the body flush out sodium from the seasoning packet, helping manage blood pressure.

Soybean sprouts are a well-known hangover remedy. Asparagine in the sprouts helps break down acetaldehyde, the toxic byproduct of alcohol that causes vomiting and headaches. Using less of the seasoning packet further enhances this hangover relief.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.