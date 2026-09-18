Korea courts Western travel agents with temple stays, beach yoga, B2B networking

In an aggressive move to expand its international tourism footprint beyond traditional Asian markets, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) hosted top travel buyers from emerging Western and Oceanian markets for an intensive eight-day showcase aimed at developing premium, experiential travel packages.

The initiative, which wrapped up Friday, brought 20 prominent travel agency representatives from 10 high-potential nations — including Spain, Sweden, Poland, Brazil, Canada and New Zealand — for business matchmaking and hands-on regional tours across Seoul, Busan, and Andong.

At the heart of the campaign was the "2026 Americas, Europe & Oceania Travel Mart," held Thursday at The Plaza Hotel Seoul. The B2B event facilitated 315 one-on-one business consultations between the international buyers and 30 local entities, including Korean destination management companies, regional governments and hotel chains. For many small-to-medium Korean agencies that lack global marketing networks, the gathering offered a crucial direct link to Western markets.

Unlike traditional sightseers who prioritize fast-paced city highlights, travelers from Western and Oceanian markets typically stay longer in destination countries and seek immersion into local lifestyle and culture. Recognizing this shift, the KTO tailored its itinerary around so-called Special Interest Tours.

Between Sept. 12-17, visiting buyers participated in curated local experiences: wellness sessions featuring temple stays and aroma oil therapy in Seoul, outdoor sports like seaside yoga on Gwangalli Beach in Busan and immersive heritage experiences, including traditional Dancheong painting and visits to Hahoe Folk Village in Andong.

"This event provided a decisive opportunity for our domestic travel industry to build a global network across emerging markets in Europe, the Americas, and Oceania," said Jung Seok-in, head of KTO's International Tourism Division.

The strategy reflects Korea's broader national effort to diversify its tourism sector. By moving past standard group tours and leaning into niche, high-value cultural offerings — from holistic wellness to regional heritage — tourism officials hope to turn initial interest generated by the global popular culture boom into sustained, long-haul travel bookings.

KTO announced plans to provide follow-up support to convert the business leads and tour itineraries into commercially available travel packages abroad.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.