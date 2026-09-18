Extended operations at Busan’s cruise terminal are beginning to pay dividends, transforming Korea’s principal maritime gateway from a brief port of call into an overnight tourist destination.

After becoming the nation's first cruise terminal to operate on a 24-hour schedule earlier this year, the southern port city has logged five overnight calls so far in 2026, with two more expected before the end of September, as operators increasingly extend their port visits well into the evening.

City officials say lifting traditional time restrictions allows passengers to explore the vibrant coastal metropolis, turning shore excursions into meaningful revenue for local restaurants, retail districts and cultural venues across the city.

The economic strategy was on full display Thursday with the arrival of The World, an ultra-exclusive residential cruise ship whose affluent residents own their staterooms rather than rent them. The vessel docked for a two-night, three-day stay that the city is using to demonstrate how round-the-clock terminal access directly translates into extended visits and greater economic impact.

To capitalize on the port call, the municipal government and the Busan Tourism Organization operated an onboard concierge desk to assist passengers with currency exchange, taxi bookings, shopping guides and cellular service. On Saturday, the city provided interested passengers with an evening excursion to the popular Gwangalli beachfront district, renowned for its drone light shows and dramatic views of the illuminated Gwangan Bridge.

The transition to round-the-clock service required extensive coordination between the Busan Port Authority and federal agencies overseeing customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ). Previously, these regulatory bodies operated almost exclusively during daytime hours, forcing cruise ships to adhere to rigid evening departure schedules.

With those operational bottlenecks cleared, municipal tourism officials are actively pitching overnight itineraries to global cruise lines, offering custom shore packages bundled with private transport, local dining and cultural performances. The city plans similar programming when the Azamara Pursuit arrives on Sept. 24.

"Cruise tourism's competitiveness lies not just in how many ships arrive, but in how long and how deeply travelers experience Busan," said Na Yun-bin, head of the city's Tourism and MICE Bureau.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.