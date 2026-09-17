Seoul's commuter ferries mark 1st year anniversary, 600,000 passengers

When the Hangang Bus launched last September, skeptics questioned whether a fleet of ferries could transform into a legitimate leg of public transit in a city already serviced by one of the world's most extensive subway networks.

One year in, municipal officials say the bold experiment is proving its worth on the water.

More than 600,000 passengers have boarded the Hangang Bus since its inaugural voyage on Sept. 18, 2025, according to data released Thursday by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The service hit its stride this spring following an initial period of operational tweaks and safety overhauls. Since full-route operations resumed on March 1, nearly 500,000 riders have used the ferries. Passenger numbers peaked in August, when over 89,000 people opted for a riverfront commute over packed train cars and congested highway bridges.

Crucially for a commuter network, reliability has stabilized. On-time performance reached 99.3 percent in July, up from 97.7 percent in March, as vessel crews and terminal staff gained operational experience along the urban waterway, according to the city government.

In a survey of more than 3,500 passengers conducted this summer, 97.3 percent expressed overall satisfaction with the service, while 93.2 percent said they plan to ride again.

It has also provided an economic boost to surrounding neighborhoods. Nearby restaurant sales around the major Yeouido terminal rose 15.5 percent year-on-year in May, while local foot traffic surged nearly 21 percent.

Early technical glitches forced temporary passenger-free trial runs shortly after launch, and a grounding incident near the Jamsil terminal last November prompted city officials to overhaul navigation safety protocols. Working alongside local police and fire departments, transit authorities implemented rigorous emergency drills and inspected pier infrastructure before relaunching the complete route earlier this year.

City officials now view the ferries as more than a novel attraction for tourists. Speaking at the 2026 Hangang Bus Future Vision Forum at Seoul City Hall on Thursday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon outlined a long-term strategy to integrate the water system into daily routines, drawing inspiration from municipal ferry networks in New York and London.

"The Hangang Bus is a multifunctional platform that connects key hubs across Seoul while creating new urban periences," Oh said. "Over the next decade, we will focus on reducing wait times, expanding terminal locations and building a riverfront economic belt that serves the daily needs of our citizens."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.