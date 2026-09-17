From safari to zombies: Everland's day-to-night adventure

By day, people take leisurely strolls through the savannah to observe the wildlife, but the moment the sun dips below the horizon, Korea’s most iconic theme park transforms into an apocalyptic battleground where survival is your only objective.

Following the return of Everland's "walking safari" experience, the park's autumn lineup puts horror front and center with Blood City Zero: Hell Gate, a live-action experience that brings visitors directly into a living nightmare. Operated by Samsung C&T Resort Group, this seasonal spectacle ditches traditional passive viewing in favor of heart-stopping immersion, for a 72-day run ending on Nov. 22.

Escape zombie outbreaks

Celebrating the horror zone's 10th anniversary, Everland joined forces with film director Lee Seok-hoon, known for box-office hits like "The Pirates" (2014) and "Confidential Assignment 2: International" (2022), to translate the visual language and cinematic staging of a blockbuster film to a theme park event.

Starting at 4 p.m. every day, the boundaries between actors and audience completely dissolve as the entire area converts into a performance space. A theatrical pre-show video directed by Lee plays on a massive screen like a cinematic trailer before participants step into the fray.

Visitors are drafted into the narrative as White Z operatives tasked with fighting a terrifying zombie army led by Dark X. With total freedom to choose their path, operatives can explore five distinct themed zones — Hell Gate, Laboratory Out of Control, Circus of Madness, Bloodstained Schoolyard and Platform of Doom — while avoiding 2-meter-tall zombies.

"In filmmaking, it takes months or years to see how an audience reacts. Here at the park, the feedback is instant, alive and constantly evolving," Lee said during a press event held at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday.

He offered one key tip for visitors: "Don't just run or watch from the sidelines. Fully embrace your role as a White Z operative, follow the survival protocols and fight back. Engaging directly with the chaos is what makes it thrilling."

"When a blockbuster like 'Star Wars' debuts in Hollywood, fans turn it into a full-scale festival by coming dressed as their favorite characters. They aren't just watching the movie — they're immersing themselves in the entire universe," Lee noted. "If you fully step into your identity as a White Z operative and follow the survival tactics provided, your level of immersion and satisfaction will skyrocket."

More than 10 million visitors have braved Everland's horror shows since their debut in 2017, solidifying its place as one of Korea’s premier seasonal destinations.

Visitors can go to on-site costume and makeup salons to prepare, fuel up on Dark Energy Black Chicken Curry and "experimental potion" drinks and pick up exclusive gear from vendors inside the venue.

Wild Savannah expedition

For those who prefer a journey under the warm autumn sun, in the daytime Everland offers a less haunting experience through its Wild Savannah Expedition. Running through late November at no extra charge, this interactive walking safari takes people right into the heart of Lost Valley to stand face to face with elephants, giraffes and lions.

Building on guest feedback from a monthlong trial of the walking safari concept earlier this spring, Everland upgraded both the route and its attractions. The refreshed experience features autumn photo spots around the giraffe zone and a newly dedicated viewing area for rhinos.

"We have prepared a range of experiences that span across generations like never before this autumn," said Lee Chae-sung, executive vice president of Everland's resort business division.

By opening up previously restricted floating bridge paths between Safari World and Lost Valley, guests can see 15 animal species up close. Instead of peering through bus windows and hoping for an encounter, visitors can view giraffes, rhinos and apex predators like lions and hyenas on foot and at their own pace.

Along the trail, zookeepers provide captivating ecological storytelling that highlights the unique behaviors of the animals.

"Together with the fascinating insights shared by our zookeepers, guests can enjoy a longer, more unhurried encounter with the wildlife," zoo director David Chung said.

The baby panda Shu Bao, who was born in June, is expected to meet the general public within this year. Zookeeper Kang Chul-won said, "Shu Bao needs to be at least five months old to walk perfectly behind her mother, but she should be able to follow her mother Ai Bao and meet visitors before the end of the year."