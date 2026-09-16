The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has launched the 2026 Autumn Travel Month campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, offering a wide range of travel benefits to lower trip costs and stimulate local economies.

The campaign, set to run from October to November under the slogan "Deeper Autumn, Lighter Travel," aims to encourage domestic travel through major discounts across transportation, accommodation and regional vacation support programs.

"The best thing to do in this beautiful yet brief season is to travel with loved ones," Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said during a kickoff ceremony in Seoul, Tuesday. "We have prepared a variety of benefits to help people travel a bit more easily this autumn."

Transportation benefits cover land and air travel. Road travelers using TMAP to visit designated 89 population-declining areas can receive up to 30,000 reward points.

Rail passengers visiting designated tourist spots in population-declining regions will receive discount vouchers worth 100 percent of their train fare and a 20,000 won ($15) discount on the Railro Pass. Domestic airline passengers booking through Naver Flight can earn up to 10,000 Naver Pay points for inland routes and 5,000 points for Jeju routes.

To support lodging costs, the government will distribute roughly 80,000 lodging discount coupons for nonmetropolitan areas starting Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. through online travel agencies.

Depending on the price and duration of stay, discounts can reach up to 70,000 won. A newly introduced island stay discount provides up to 50,000 won in vouchers, while campers can receive 10,000 won coupons through CampingTalk and Camfit.

The campaign also includes the regional vacation support program, which refunds half of travel expenses in mobile local gift certificates to visitors of participating regions. Travelers can receive up to 100,000 won, while young visitors can get up to 140,000 won.

The campaign also offers targeted support for Geoje and Tongyeong, two areas recently hit by heavy rains. Through focused promotion and local discounts, the initiative aims to bring in more visitors and boost local spending.

During the campaign, the government will also host the 2026 Korea Grand Festival, a nationwide shopping and discount event running from Oct. 29 to Nov. 15.

The event will offer expanded consumer rewards and shopping promotions, with the ministry distributing accommodation discount vouchers in advance to encourage travel and boost local spending.

In addition, various government agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, will partner with business groups like the Federation of Korean Industries to promote regional tourism. They will roll out joint programs designed to encourage domestic travel, such as train trips to population-declining areas and specialized tours of rural and coastal communities.